Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test Next / Goddard returning stronger after Bathurst crash
Supercars News

Lowndes, Goddard to race Triple Eight Supercars wildcard

Zane Goddard will join Bathurst 1000 legend Craig Lowndes in Triple Eight's Supercars endurance wildcard entry this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Lowndes, Goddard to race Triple Eight Supercars wildcard

For the third year running T8 will field a third entry for the Bathurst 1000 thanks to major backing from Supercheap Auto.

The entry could also race at the revived Sandown 500, with the team yet to confirm the exact plans for the wildcard.

The automotive parts and accessories retailer has funded what has been a one-off entry for the past two years in response to rival Repco taking over the naming rights backing of the Bathurst 1000.

Broc Feeney and Russell Ingall shared the car in 2021 before Declan Fraser and Craig Lowndes took over the entry for last year, the pair finishing eighth.

With Fraser inking a late deal for a full-time drive with Tickford, Goddard will join Lowndes in what will be the Supercheap Auto Camaro for 2023.

For Goddard the wildcard entry will be a shot at Great Race redemption after an early mistake in James Courtney's car last year took two other cars out of the running in spectacular fashion.

The 23-year-old is also hoping it may help him find his way back to the Supercars grid on a full-time basis for the first time since he split with Matt Stone Racing after the 2021 season.

“The Supercheap Auto wildcard programme has been so successful for the past two years, and to join a team that have been so dominant in both the drivers’ and teams’ championships is amazing," said Goddard.

"Having Craig to learn off, not just on the track but also off the track is going to be a great experience. To also work with an iconic brand like Supercheap Auto is fantastic and an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“When I was younger, I loved watching Lowndesy winning races, and to now be partnering up with him for the enduro season is amazing – hopefully we can win some races together.

"To learn off him is going to be the most valuable part – the way he is with sponsors, TV, the way he drives, the way he conducts himself – there’s a lot to learn off him.

“It’s not very often you get a new car either, so that’s going to be special as a racecar driver. The Camaros look awesome and they’re going to look even better on the track.

"I had a little bit of an involvement in the Gen3 programme last year as a test driver, so hopefully I have an upper hand there. They’re awesome cars and a lot of fun to drive – I think it’s exactly what the category needs.

“I’ve obviously been in the main game before and my aim is to get back there, so working with a great team, a great driver and a great sponsor is hopefully going to help me achieve that."

Lowndes welcomed the opportunity to reprise his role as a mentor for a young driver as he did with Fraser last year.

“I’ve been working alongside Zane for the last couple of years. We’ve been doing some demonstrations together with the Gen3 car, so I got to know Zane pretty well over this time, as well as his stint in the main game," said Lowndes.

“He’s a great young kid with great speed, and a great head on his shoulders.

“I really enjoyed the mentoring side of things last year with Declan. I think that Zane is a bit further down the path then what Declan was or is now, so for me I don’t think it’ll be as intense, but off the track, hopefully we can share the knowledge and experience we have, especially when you go to Bathurst because it’s such a long week.

“My focus going into this year is to better our result from last year. We achieved the best result for any wildcard entry at the Bathurst 1000, so that was great. The problem is, you want to do that again, so my focus is to finish higher than eighth.

“It’s fantastic to have a major organisation like Supercheap Auto backs a program like this – you really have to take these opportunities with both hands. I know Broc did and has now migrated into the main game, same as Declan.

"Zane has been in that position, but we now want to get him back there and this is a great opportunity for it.”

shares
comments
Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test
Previous article

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test
Next article

Goddard returning stronger after Bathurst crash

Goddard returning stronger after Bathurst crash
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard returning stronger after Bathurst crash
Supercars

Goddard returning stronger after Bathurst crash

Kiwi Audi joins Bathurst 12 Hour field Manthey EMA livery unveil
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Kiwi Audi joins Bathurst 12 Hour field

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Craig Lowndes More from
Craig Lowndes
Lowndes charity livery launched ahead of Bathurst
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Lowndes charity livery launched ahead of Bathurst

Lowndes returns to charity Bathurst entry
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Lowndes returns to charity Bathurst entry

Lowndes, Schenken join Supercars Hall of Fame Adelaide
Supercars

Lowndes, Schenken join Supercars Hall of Fame

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight deal could limit Stanaway's full-time options
Supercars

Triple Eight deal could limit Stanaway's full-time options

Stanaway, Whincup to race Mercedes at Bathurst
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Stanaway, Whincup to race Mercedes at Bathurst

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne
Formula E Formula E

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne

The Formula E safety car's effect on the Mexico City E-Prix meant that overtaking was "not possible anymore" in the last few laps, reckoned Stoffel Vandoorne.

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist’s third year at the Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet team will be spent at the wheel of the #6, bearing a “family” resemblance to the colors of teammate Alexander Rossi.

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule

Haas will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car livery for its VF-23 on 31 January, as the US team completes the launch season schedule.

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
WRC WRC

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow

The World Rally Championship has no plans to make changes to the Rally Monte Carlo route in the near future despite an absence of snow and ice last weekend.  

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.