Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros
Team 18 has pounced on experienced Supercars co-driver Warren Luff for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.
Luff will join the GM squad for both long-distances races where he will team up with Scott Pye in the #20 Camaro.
It will mark the fourth time they have driven together at the Bathurst 1000, the pair having shared a Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden between 2017 and 2019, twice finishing second.
The Team 18 deal follows news that WAU won't field a wildcard for the Great Race this year, Luff having been pencilled in for the third entry had it gone ahead.
This will be the first year since 2013 that he hasn't driven for WAU at the enduros, with this move framed as a loan deal, given Luff's ongoing involvement with WAU's Super2.
"I am thrilled to be reuniting with Scott Pye as his co-driver at Team 18 for Sandown and Bathurst this year," said Luff.
“We have great history together from our three years at Walkinshaw, and have great memories from the back-to-pack podiums in 2017 and 2018.
“I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at Walkinshaw Andretti United for loaning me out to Team 18 for the enduros. It’s great to have their support to stay on the grid and I appreciate the chance to compete with Team 18 at these iconic events.
“[Team owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt] and I go way back to the DJR days in 2009 and 2010 when I teamed up with [James Courtney], so it’s great to reunite with him as well. I’ve got a lot of respect of him, he’s built a really strong outfit that’s been getting better year on year.
“I can’t wait to get stuck in to our preparations for Sandown and Bathurst and we’ll be sure to put our best foot forward when enduro season comes around.”
Pye welcomed to reunion with Luff.
“I’m pumped to have ‘Luffy’ onboard for the enduro races this year," he said.
“We've obviously got a good history together at Bathurst in particular. I have a lot of faith in his ability and when he is in the car I feel very confident that he's the man for the job. I’m so excited to have him on board and I think for the whole team it's a great opportunity.
“You can't not get along with Luffy, he's certainly become a good friend of mine and so it's exciting to go to Bathurst and do that race with a mate and feel like you have the potential of standing on the top step is very special.
“Having Luffy signed away now is a huge confidence boost and I think for us it's a great opportunity to get a result at both Sandown and Bathurst.
‘For Luffy, I think Sandown is a great opportunity to get some miles as well in a race format before Bathurst in this new car, because for every co-driver it's going to be a whole new challenge.
"But with Luffy’s background driving so many different types of cars, I think he's someone that can adapt extremely quickly to the conditions, so I think he’s a great get for the team.
“For me, I've got a lot of confidence in his ability jumping into something that's unfamiliar and being able to deliver.”
