Supercars News

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars

The Gen3 Supercars programme is set to hit a major milestone next week when a non-homologation team takes delivery of the first chassis.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars

Pace Innovations, one of four chassis builders working on the next-gen cars, recently completed its first race chassis.

The space frame will be delivered to Brad Jones Racing at Sandown next week ahead of the Sandown SuperSprint.

Pace is committed to building a total of 16 Gen3 chassis before the new cars debut at the opening round of the 2023 season next March.

“The first car is completed and is a Brad Jones car,” Pace boss Paul Ceprnich told the official Supercars website.

“It's completed here and awaiting delivery; it's going to probably go in the Supercars truck to Sandown. I believe they are helping us with the delivery.

“Basically, we have 16 chassis to build, and it will be a continuous process now, sort of tapering down to a car every six or seven days, with a final car being delivered sometime in the middle of November.

“All the teams that we are supplying will get their first car first, and then the bigger teams will get their second car.

“Then it will be a continuous programme with the biggest teams, which are BJR and Tickford getting their fourth car last.

“The production schedule has been around for the past year, nothing has really changed, we are just working with a shorter timeframe.

“For our team, I guess the most important part is the planning.

“The deliveries of the products, whether they be kits or completed chassis builds, or partial chassis builds, scheduling that, and the logistics involved when the parts are ready.

“Whether it be for kits or full production it is really important for us as far as keeping our customers all happy and being fair to everyone is probably really important.

“From a technical point of view, the accuracy of the chassis and making sure that we have consistency over the accuracy, and that we are as close as possible to what's been specified, that's really the most key factor.”

Renowned chassis specialists, Pace will supply the majority of the field with the control Gen3 frame as either a finished product or a kit.

Erebus and Walkinshaw Andretti United have received chassis kits from Pace to make their own cars while Triple Eight is also set to go it alone with its chassis build.

