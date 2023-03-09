Subscribe
Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

The new Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercars will debut with a makeshift dash surround in Newcastle this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
With the design of the actual dash surround yet to be completed by Ford Performance, a temporary solution has been distributed to Blue Oval teams ahead of the season opener.

The surround, made from high impact plastic covered in matte vinyl, was designed and manufactured by Walkinshaw Andretti United and its sign writer Signzone, and is being used by the likes of Tickford and Grove Racing as well as WAU.

Its purpose is to reduce glare for drivers while also providing a canvas for sponsor logos for onboard camera visibility.

The makeshift dash in a Grove Racing Ford Mustang

The makeshift surrounds are expected to be in the cars for the opening two rounds of the season, before the actual moulds are delivered for the Perth SuperSprint.

Ford is currently working on the actual surround which is effectively a right-hand-drive copy of the dash in the Mustang GT3 car.

The right-hand conversion is part of the current design work, as well as integrating the surfaces for the multimedia screens, which will give teams the option of running digital sponsor boards in the cockpit.

The Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro already features its full dash surround with teams such as Triple Eight continuing with the rolling digital sponsor screens, as was the case with the previous generation cars.

In other Gen3 news, the GM teams have began fitting the updated aerodynamic parts to the front of their cars.

Supercars has ordered a gurney flap to be added to the leading edge of the Camaro wheel arch off the back of last-ditch aero testing last week.

The flap attached to the wheel arch of an MSR Camaro.

The material is being added to the front bar with adhesive with tape used to hold it in place during bonding.

The flap is supposed to increase drag and push the aero balance of the car towards the front to bring it in line with the Mustang.

It is a response to concerns from Ford over the parity of the two cars in their original format following aero testing last November.

Homologation of the Mustang and Camaro was only formalised yesterday due to the late changes, with Supercars vowing to continue to monitor relative performance once the season is underway.

The Gen3 cars will roll out for their first official practice session at 11:15am tomorrow.

A Team 18 Camaro without the flap fitted.

