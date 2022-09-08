Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars Next / 2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars / Adelaide News

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been officially named as part of the revived South Australia Motorsport Board.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com last month, Masi has taken up a role on the Board that will oversee the Adelaide 500.

His appointment is also in line with speculation that the South Australian government could look to lure international categories to the state.

It's the second high-profile appointment for Masi in recent weeks, following news that he is now the Chairman of the Supercars Commission, which decides the category's technical and sporting rules.

Masi is joined on the SA Motorsport Board by Chair Andrew Daniels, Deputy Chair Carolyn Mitchell, Chief Executive Mark Warren, Lisa Bishop, Anna Hurley, Martin Haese, Ish Davies, Jamie McClurg and Mark Phelps.

"We have managed to bring together an outstanding group of people to drive motor sport in South Australia for years to come," said SA premier Peter Malinauskas.

"Upon coming to government, we hit the ground running for the return of the race in December, and preparations for this year’s Adelaide 500 are now well underway.

"The Motor Sport Board is now well-equipped to lead the longer term planning required to ensure motor sport in this state thrives into the future."

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been officially named as part of the revived South Australia Motorsport Board.

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com last month, Masi has taken up a role on the Board that will oversee the Adelaide 500.

His appointment is also in line with speculation that the South Australian government could look to lure international categories to the state.

It's the second high-profile appointment for Masi in recent weeks, following news that is now the Chairman of the Supercars Commission, which decides the category's technical and sporting rules.

Masi is joined on the SA Motorsport Board by Chair Andrew Daniels, Deputy Chair Carolyn Mitchell, Chief Executive Mark Warren, Lisa Bishop, Anna Hurley, Martin Haese, Ish Davies, Jamie McClurg and Mark Phelps.

"We have managed to bring together an outstanding group of people to drive motor sport in South Australia for years to come," said SA premier Peter Malinauskas.

"Upon coming to government, we hit the ground running for the return of the race in December, and preparations for this year’s Adelaide 500 are now well underway.

"The Motor Sport Board is now well-equipped to lead the longer term planning required to ensure motor sport in this state thrives into the future."

Daniels added: “I warmly welcome the eight new appointments to the SA Motor Sport Board announced by the premier today, and very much look forward to working with my board colleagues and management to build a successful Adelaide 500 this December and for years to come.

“The high calibre of talent across the corporate and public sectors will set us up for success in shaping and delivering Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event.

“All members bring notable expertise and experience to SA Motor Sport and will help us to showcase what Adelaide has to offer.

“It is a coup to have the commitment of Michael Masi to the group. He adds a depth of motorsport knowledge to the board at a time when we are setting the foundations for the future of the Adelaide 500 and motorsport in this state.

“He has been a trusted advisor for many years, and we are proud to build on our strong relationship with the Supercars Commission.”

The SAMB was shut down by the previous state government in 2015 before being revived as part of Malinauskas' election promise to restore the Adelaide 500.

The SAMB was shut down by the previous state government in 2015 before being revived as part of Malinauskas' election promise to restore the Adelaide 500.

shares
comments
Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars
Previous article

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars
Next article

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint session times and preview

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint session times and preview
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Auckland Supercars: De Pasquale tops Friday practice Pukekohe
Supercars

Auckland Supercars: De Pasquale tops Friday practice

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint session times and preview Pukekohe
Supercars

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint session times and preview

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Auckland Supercars: De Pasquale tops Friday practice
Supercars Supercars

Auckland Supercars: De Pasquale tops Friday practice

Anton De Pasquale topped the sole Friday practice session for the Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe.

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The famous Pukekohe Park circuit will host Supercars for the final time this weekend for the Auckland SuperSprint.

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars travels across the Tasman for the first time since 2019 this weekend for the Auckland SuperSprint.

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board
Supercars Supercars

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been officially named as part of the revived South Australia Motorsport Board.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.