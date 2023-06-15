Subscribe
Mawson set for superlicence reprieve

Joey Mawson looks set to make his Bathurst 1000 debut later this year thanks to an impending reprieve on his superlicence requirements.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Joey Mawson

The Aussie open-wheel star has been in the frame for a Supercars endurance drive with PremiAir Racing since testing with the team earlier this year.

However he has faced an uphill battle to seal the deal, which would mark his Bathurst 1000 debut, thanks to the strict superlicence requirements put in place by Supercars.

While Motorsport Australia, the governing body and licence issuer, has given Mawson a licence, Supercars initially dug its heels in over its own additional requirements.

Those requirements are to have either made six starts in Super2 or hold gold status in the FIA driver rankings.

Mawson has never raced in the second tier of Supercars, his background mostly in open-wheelers.

He is a German F4 winner and has won the last two Gold Star titles in S5000 since returning to Australia.

Despite that success, he is still categorised as a silver driver by the FIA which means Supercars needs to sign off on his superlicence.

The matter has now been discussed at Supercars Commission level, with indications that the matter will be settled either through the FIA or via a dispensation.

That will leave him free to potentially sign with PremiAir and make his Supercars debut at the Sandown 500 in September, ahead of a Great Race debut the following month, both alongside Tim Slade.

PremiAir has already locked in Dylan O'Keeffe to partner James Golding in its #31 entry.

The enduro seat in the Slade Camaro is one of just two not yet confirmed, the other being the Blanchard Racing Team seat alongside Todd Hazelwood.

2023 Supercars endurance field

# Team Primary Driver Co-driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard
25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth
3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood TBA
4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jaxon Evans
8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood
14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore
96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys
5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Zak Best*
6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat
55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson*
56 Tickford Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham*
9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins
99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell
11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto
17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison
18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso
20 Team 18 Scott Pye Warren Luff
19 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre*
26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander*
23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade TBA
31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe
34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda
35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham
88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Craig Lowndes Zane Goddard

*Pairings not yet confirmed 

