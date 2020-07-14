Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin closing in on Brock's win tally

McLaughlin closing in on Brock's win tally
By:
Jul 14, 2020, 1:25 AM

Scott McLaughlin could eclipse Peter Brock's tally of race wins as soon as this weekend's Sydney Motorsport Park Supercars round, although new tyre rules mean it won't be easy.

The DJR Team Penske ace heads into the three-race Sydney SuperSprint sitting on 46 Supercars wins, just two short of legend Brock's tally of 48 wins.

That means a clean sweep at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend would see him ease past Brock and move into fifth on the all-time wins list, behind Jamie Whincup, Craig Lowndes, Mark Skaife and Garth Tander.

Even if he can't grab three wins this weekend, which will be difficult thanks to the new mixed compound tyre rules, it's highly likely that he'll pass Brock at some point this season – something McLaughlin says he'll be immensely proud to achieve.

"[It would mean] a huge amount," said the two-time series champion.

"I take a lot of pride in stats and moving my way up there, and it's really cool to be able to do it with a great team. I wouldn't be able to do it without the people who have brought me up, my mum and dad and also going to [Garry Rogers Motorsport] to learn the ropes.

"Now I'm blossoming with this team, it's been a fantastic journey. I came in at a pretty good spot, in 2017 we sort of his the ground running and I've been able to have a great car and a great engineer.

"To be able to accumulate wins and results is fantastic and an absolute bonus. Like I said, I wouldn't be able to do it without the people around me."

Thirty eight of McLaughlin's wins have come since he joined DJRTP for the 2017 season, including a series-record 19 wins during 2019 alone.

As inevitable as breaking Brock's record is, it will be a tough ask this weekend. Drivers will have just five sets of tyres at their disposal – two sets of softs and three sets of hards – to get through three lots of qualifying and three races.

Each of those three races also feature a mandatory stop for at least two tyres, which is expected to force drivers onto poor quality rubber at some point across the weekend.

McLaughlin reckons his focus will be maximum points across the weekend rather than a single hero performance, something he is confident can be done after he took two wins and three podiums from the last outing in Sydney despite a similar limit on tyres (although all sets were the same compound).

"There's going to be a lot of thinking on your feet," he said.

"There's going to be people that might take their chance and run both [sets of] softs in one race and really stuff their weekend and go for glory in one race.

"At the end of the day the main objective for us is the most points across three races. We've had a little chat about it and what we'll do, and whether we run tyres once or twice more even in qualifying.

"Our aim, right now, is to do the best job across three races. We're probably not going to win every race. It'd be awesome if we could, but if we have a weekend like we do last time, that would be ideal. It will be very interesting."

McLaughlin heads back to Sydney with a 49-point championship lead over Whincup and 142 points over Chaz Mostert.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin , Peter Brock
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

