McLaughlin bushfire relief auction nearing $50,000
Scott McLaughlin has put a helmet and race suit from the 2017 Supercars season up for auction to help those affected by the Australian bushfires, with bids nearing $50,000 within the first 24 hours.
The two-time Supercars champion started the auction on Sunday night, explaining on social media that the helmet up for grabs is the last currently in his possession from the three seasons he's spent at DJR Team Penske.
From the two he uses each season one goes to Roger Penske, while his 2018 and 2019 title-winning lids have already been given away.
Shortly after the auction went live DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story agreed to add a McLaughlin race suit from the 2017 season to the offer.
With McLaughlin also pledging to match the winning amount with a personal donation, and the highest bid already $46,200, a minimum of $92,400 will be shared between WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.) and the Australian Red Cross after the action ends next Sunday.
