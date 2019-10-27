McLaughlin given all-clear after MRI

The Supercars ace hit the wall hard in qualifying for today's Gold Coast race, his Penske Mustang left parked on its side after a 43G impact on the way out of the first chicane.

Having climbed from the car himself, McLaughlin initially underwent checks at the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital for further observation.

He's now been given a final all-clear and discharged from hospital.

"Scott [McLaughlin] has had further tests including an MRI at the Gold Coast University hospital and been given the all-clear," read a statement from Supercars medical chief Dr Carl Le.

"He is in good spirits and is heading home with his fiancée Karly. He will be reviewed at Sandown but is expected to be fit to race there."

DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story confirmed that McLaughlin had watched the race from his hospital room, which was coincidentally #17.

"He sent me a number of photos and messages during the race and while he was in hospital he was in room #17. There’s something special about that number," said Story.

"He was watching very intently while he was undergoing a bit of those precautionary checks and things. He was deep into it."

Story also thanked the series medical staff for its meticulous approach.

"We are very fortunate to have Dr Carl Le and team medical and all the volunteers, some of the best doctors around when it comes to trauma, people who are passionate about motorsport who are professionals in their field," added Story.

"We see it across the board and it comes from officials, stewards, doctors, medical staff – we are very, very lucky in motorsport we’ve got so many people who are prepared to put their time into it.

"Their advice is something you always take into account. When they’re telling you, with a hit like that, you need to take further checks, you take them.

"We couldn’t be more grateful for the care that Scott received and we’re very, very fortunate he got the all-clear."