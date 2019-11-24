McLaughlin voted most popular Supercars driver
Scott McLaughlin has won Supercars' Most Popular Driver award for a third consecutive year.
The DJR Team Penske driver continued his domination of the fan-voted award, adding to a streak that started in 2017 when he broke a four-year run by Craig Lowndes.
This year's win comes after a turbulent campaign. On one hand McLaughlin has achieved record-breaking success, including more wins in a season than any other driver, a second-consecutive Supercars title and a maiden Bathurst 1000 win alongside Alex Premat.
However there's also been rival backlash over issues such as parity and a pair of high-profile penalties for DJRTP after the Bathurst triumph.
According to McLaughlin, it's the "thick and thin" support that makes winning this year's award so special.
“It’s a very cool award. Fans are the backbone of our sport and why we go racing,” said McLaughlin when presented with the award in Newcastle this morning.
“I’m really proud to have a lot of support out there through thick and thin and proud to do it for them all.”
Another fan-voted award, for Best Presented Team, went to the Penrite-backed Erebus Motorsport squad.
It was a first best presented award for the Holden team, and follows some impressive livery efforts such as the gold Bathurst livery, the JPS-inspired retro look for Sandown and a campaign for rock legends KISS.
“The team has done a wonderful job,” said owner Betty Klimenko.
“They really deserve it because they went against everything that I said and it’s probably why they won the award!”
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
|
16:30
11:30
|
|Practice 2
|
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
|
20:25
15:25
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
15:50
10:50
|
|Shootout 1
|
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
18:15
13:15
|
|Race 1
|
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
21:15
16:15
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
16:20
11:20
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
18:20
13:20
|
|Race 2
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
21:15
16:15
|
