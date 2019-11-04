Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughin tests crash-replacement Mustang ahead of Sandown

shares
comments
McLaughin tests crash-replacement Mustang ahead of Sandown
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 9:33 AM

Scott McLaughlin has completed a first test with a brand new Ford Mustang after his previous chassis suffered extensive damage in a 43G crash on the Gold Coast.

McLaughlin slammed heavily into the barriers during qualifying for the previous round of the Supercars season, forcing DJR Team Penske to park the chassis in which the Kiwi won the Bathurst 1000.

The Ford squad had originally planned to introduce a new chassis in 2020, but fast-tracked its development to ensure it is ready in time for this week’s penultimate round at Sandown.

Ahead of Chassis 007’s race debut, McLaughlin completed a shakedown at Queensland Raceway on Monday and praised DJRTP for the quick turnaround.

"I say all the time that I have the best crew in Supercars, and they have demonstrated it again with the incredible effort they have put in over the last week," said McLaughlin.

"To turn a completely bare chassis into a running Supercar in less than seven days is truly incredible, and a testament to the skill and dedication of this crew.

"The car ran beautifully this afternoon, we got through all the systems checks and shakedown testing that we need to manage today so we know that the brand new Car 17 is going to be good to go for Sandown.

"It might be Chassis 007, but we're going to make sure that this one isn't shaken or stirred!" 

Monday’s shakedown was McLaughlin’s first outing in a Mustang since the violent Gold Coast crash left him hospitalised and forced him to miss Sunday’s second encounter.

However, he was given the all-clear after precautionary checks including an MRI scan, and will return to Sandown this weekend with the aim of wrapping up the drivers’ championship.

The 26-year-old currently sits on 3437 points, 436 points clear of his nearest rival Shane van Gisbergen.

"I was pretty sore and sorry for myself and the team last week, but today I'm good as gold and it was fantastic to get back behind the wheel," said McLaughlin. 

"This is what I do for a living, I love it and I don't want to do anything else. I have a Championship to win, we have a Teams' Championship to win and that is now the focus for the team, and for Fabian [Coulthard], Tony [D'Alberto], Alex [Premat] and I across the Sandown and Newcastle weekends. Bring it on."

McLaughlin’s crashed chassis will eventually be restored and fitted with the same panels and engine with which it won this year’s Bathurst.

 
Next article
Jones retains CoolDrive BJR Supercars seat

Previous article

Jones retains CoolDrive BJR Supercars seat

Next article

Brad Jones Racing unveils 2000s throwbacks

Brad Jones Racing unveils 2000s throwbacks
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
08 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
3
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

4
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

5
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

56m

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.