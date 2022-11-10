Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Adelaide News

McLaughlin not holding grudges ahead of Supercars return

Any lingering tension with rivals will take a back seat for Scott McLaughlin when he makes his proper return to the Supercars paddock in Adelaide.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
McLaughlin not holding grudges ahead of Supercars return

The three-time Supercars champion, and current IndyCar ace, will have several active roles in the paddock across the season-ending VALO Adelaide 500 weekend early next month.

As previously announced he will be part of the TV broadcast team with interviews and insight for the coverage carried by Fox Sports and Seven.

It has now also been confirmed that he will act as the event's official 'fanbassador', which will include signing sessions and appearances, as well as creating behind-the-scenes content for the Adelaide 500 social channels.

McLaughlin was on the ground for the Gold Coast 500 late last month, but just as a fan without any official role.

That means the Adelaide weekend will mark a first proper return to the Supercars paddock since he departed the category for the US at the end of 2020.

McLaughlin didn't leave the series on the best terms with some rivals, after tensions were heightened in 2019 by factors such as the early dominance of the Ford Mustang and a controversial Bathurst 1000 victory.

However he's not expecting lingering tension to be a factor when he gets to Adelaide in a few weeks, McLaughlin happy to let bygones be bygones.

"I got around [on the Gold Coast], I saw a few other [drivers]," said McLaughlin.

"But I didn't go out of my way... I can't change people's opinions of me or what went on, so I'm not going to go out of my way to fix that myself. That's up to them.

"I've gone about my business and they have about theirs, and that's fine. I'm just pressing on with that I've got to do in America and the same when I come back here and do the commentary thing. I'll just do my job.

"I'm excited to see what it's like on that side, interviewing people. I haven't tried to mend anything, whether it's a drama or whatever.

"At the end of the day, the tension was there but I felt like it was a competitive tension, for the most part. Certainly there were some people that made it personal, but at the same time I don't hold any grudges.

"I just get on with my life. It is what it is."

As for the fanbassador and TV roles, McLaughlin said he's looking forward to having the freedom to offer insight without feeling any allegiance to a team or manufacturer.

"It's awesome to come back," he said.

"I watch as much [Supercars] as I can. To come back and be a part of the Adelaide 500 is amazing. And then the opportunity to be a fanbassador and give the fans an inside look into the weekend, and my thoughts not he weekend... I'm excited to have a very neutral perspective.

"I don't have to be filtered. I can have a lot of fun and enjoy it."

The VALO Adelaide 500 takes place on December 1-4.

