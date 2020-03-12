Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Albert Park / Qualifying report

Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles

shares
comments
Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 6:05 AM

Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup have taken a pole position each for the first two Supercars races at the Australian Grand Prix.

In the first of two 10-minute sessions the two Red Bull Holden stars locked out the front row, van Gisbergen's 1m55.224s leading Whincup by 0.08s.

The seven-time champion was lucky to get that far, a brush with the wall on the exit of Turn 10 leaving his Commodore with a bent rim.

It did nothing to dent Whincup's confidence, though, a 1m55.280s in the second qualifying session handing him pole for the Saturday morning race.

Van Gisbergen slipped back to fourth in the second session, beaten by Tickford pair Cam Waters and Will Davison.

"Obviously both cars are really strong," said Whincup. "Full credit to the engineers, they brought us some rockets.

"I didn't quite have a good rhythm in the first one and belted the wall as a result. Once we changed the tyre set the car was back to brand new [for the second session], and really good through the middle sector."

Scott McLaughlin was consistent across the two sessions with a fourth and a fifth, while Andre Heimgartner banked a pair of Top 10s with a fifth for Race 1 and ninth for Race 2.

Chaz Mostert did likewise, qualifying 10th for the first race before staging his own shootout-style lap, after everyone had set a time, to take seventh in the second.

David Reynolds was the least consistent of the front-runners, the Erebus driver losing his crucial lap in the first session with a track limits infringement.

His second lap on the tyre set was only good enough for 17th, before he grabbed sixth on the grid for the second race.

First qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.224
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.313 0.089
3 23 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'55.318 0.094
4 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 1'55.436 0.212
5 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'55.533 0.309
6 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.572 0.348
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.689 0.465
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'55.781 0.557
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'55.784 0.560
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.822 0.598
View full results

Second qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Time Gap
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'55.280
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'55.392 0.111
3 23 Australia Will Davison
1'55.402 0.121
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'55.503 0.222
5 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'55.854 0.573
6 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'55.868 0.587
7 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'55.902 0.621
8 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'55.992 0.711
9 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'56.069 0.788
10 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'56.091 0.811
View full results
Next article
Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes

Previous article

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Qualifying 2 Starts in
16 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
Practice 2
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
Qualifying 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
Qualifying 2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
Race 1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
Race 2
Thu 12 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
Race 3
Thu 12 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
Race 4
Thu 12 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Shocking" that Australian GP is still on

44m
2
Formula 1

Raikkonen: "Probably not right" for F1 to go ahead

51m
3
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

5
Formula 1

Two more Haas F1 personnel self-isolated in Melbourne

3h

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles
VASC

Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes
VASC

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes

Albert Park Supercars: Whincup tops shortened first practice
VASC

Albert Park Supercars: Whincup tops shortened first practice

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park
VASC

Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.