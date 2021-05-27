Tickets Subscribe
Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo
Supercars News

Fresh headache for Melbourne teams as border situation changes

By:

Melbourne-based Supercars teams are now facing isolation if they escape Victoria today, due to a change in the New South Wales border rules.

Fresh headache for Melbourne teams as border situation changes

The six Melbourne teams are all considering relocating to NSW as soon as today to avoid the seven-day Victorian lockdown that will start at midnight.

That would have allow them to spend the next two-and-a-bit weeks in NSW and then freely travel to the Northern Territory for the Darwin Triple Crown next month.

A number of the teams, including Tickford and the Blanchard Racing Team, were set to get moving later today, however a fresh change to NSW's border stance may scupper those plans.

Anybody crossing into NSW from Victoria from 4pm local time today will be forced to serve 14 days of self isolation.

With none of the six teams already on the road, there is no way they can get trucks to the border before the cut-off.

Teams are now re-assessing their options before leaving their Melbourne bases.

Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, BRT, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Kelly Grove Racing are all based in Melbourne.

Entering NSW as quickly as possible could still be the preferred plan for those teams, as they could serve their 14 days of self-isolation and then be free to enter the NT in time for the Triple Crown.

Entering the NT directly from Melbourne is more tricky as it requires 14-days in a quarantine facility, rather than self-isolation.

Waiting until this time next week is also risky, as NSW could further strengthen its border controls if the situation to the south worsens.

However, now the isolation order is in place, teams are unlikely to want to make that commitment unless they know all of the other affected teams will follow suit and Darwin will definitely go ahead as planned.

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo

Previous article

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo
About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo
Supercars

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo

Winton Supercars round postponed Winton
Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Series

