Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner

shares
comments
"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner
By:
Jul 21, 2020, 2:00 AM

Jack Le Brocq says a bit of "mischief" during one race in Sydney helped him to a maiden Supercars win in the next.

The Tickford newcomer took his first main game victory in the third of three races at Sydney Motorsport Park after a thrilling four-way battle with Andre Heimgartner, Todd Hazelwood and David Reynolds.

The unconventional lead battle pack was the result of the radical new tyre regulations, those four the best of the drivers that had saved their two sets of softs for the final race.

Le Brocq, however, later revealed that his Plan A wasn't to have so much fresh rubber left on Sunday afternoon.

He had instead hoped to spread his soft tyres across Sunday's two races, only for some "mischief" early in Race 2 – namely being forced into the grass while trying to pass a slow-starting Mark Winterbottom – leading to a switch to an 'eggs in one basket' strategy.

“At the start of the weekend we were always going to write the Saturday off with hard tyres,” Le Brocq explained.

“That was always our plan, to sort of give us the opportunity of a better Sunday.

“The plan wasn’t actually to put all the eggs in one basket for one race day, but we had a bit of a bump and a bit of mischief at the start of Race 2, so we decided to put another set of hards on it and press on from there.

“It ended up working out alright."

The win exposed the difference between the hard and soft rubber at SMP, Le Brocq finishing the first two races 16th on the hard tyre before vaulting to the front thanks to the softs.

The rules also meant the usual front-runners like the DJR Team Penske and Triple Eight drivers were effectively out of the running for the third race, having already taken the best of their soft rubber.

While the rules have drawn some criticism for creating "fake racing", Le Brocq doesn't feel that not having to race the big names cheapens the win.

"I'm going to take it for sure," he said. "Hopefully we can continue on and get a couple more under our belt."

Le Brocq's success marks a significant turnaround for the 28-year-old off the back of two very tough seasons with the Tekno Autosports squad.

In 2019 he only finished inside the Top 20 seven times from 31 races, the lack of results paired with speculation that he wouldn't even see out the year.

Reflecting on his Tekno stint Le Brocq says his confidence definitely took a hit, but that it's already on the mend thanks to Tickford Racing.

“After the year we had last year, your confidence always takes a knock," he said.

“We were on struggle street last year, but these guys have given me the opportunity to show what I can do in a race car, and given me an awesome set of wheels to do that with.

“[I’m] just learning a lot from them. They’re very good at building my confidence up and they’ve done an awesome job of that over the past six months already to start the year.

“We’re only three rounds in, so I’ve got a lot to learn with how to drive this car correctly. But I’m loving every moment and they’re doing a ripper job of helping me get up to speed.”

Next article
Townsville open to Supercars double-header

Previous article

Townsville open to Supercars double-header

Trending Today

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021
Supercars / Supercars

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner
Supercars / Supercars
1h

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed
Supercars / Supercars

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"

Rossi explains "main issue" behind gap to Vinales
MotoGP / MotoGP

Rossi explains "main issue" behind gap to Vinales

Rins to miss Jerez MotoGP race after being declared unfit
MotoGP / MotoGP

Rins to miss Jerez MotoGP race after being declared unfit

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

Latest news

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner
Supercars / Supercars
1h

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner

Townsville open to Supercars double-header
Supercars / Supercars

Townsville open to Supercars double-header

Radical Supercars tyre rules draw criticism
Supercars / Supercars

Radical Supercars tyre rules draw criticism

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach
Supercars / Supercars

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jack Le Brocq
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

2
Supercars

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner

1h
3
Supercars

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

4
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"

5
MotoGP

Rossi explains "main issue" behind gap to Vinales

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner
Supercars

"Mischief" helped Le Brocq become a Supercars race winner

Townsville open to Supercars double-header
Supercars

Townsville open to Supercars double-header

Radical Supercars tyre rules draw criticism
Supercars

Radical Supercars tyre rules draw criticism

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach
Supercars

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach

Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland
Supercars

Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.