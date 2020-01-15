Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw confirms first major 2020 backer

shares
comments
Walkinshaw confirms first major 2020 backer
By:
Jan 15, 2020, 8:33 PM

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed its first major partner for the 2020 Supercars season, with Mobil 1 continuing its co-naming rights deal with the Holden team.

The continuation of the deal marks a 27-year relationship between Mobil 1 and WAU, stretching back to the Holden Racing Team era.

When the squad lost its factory Holden backing in 2017 Mobil 1 stepped up to its current co-naming rights status, and even took over major backing for the Pukekohe round last season after Mega Limited went into receivership.

According to the team this latest deal covers multiple years, with the Mobil 1 branding set to feature on the bonnets of both WAU Commodores.

“The loyalty and support Mobil 1 have shown us throughout the entire 27 years is something our team, and my family, are forever thankful for," said team director Ryan Walkinshaw.

“Their product, as the world’s leading synthetic oil is unquestionable, but it’s their loyalty and support that makes them the company they are.

“When people think of our team, they think Mobil 1; it’s an iconic relationship that rivals any in world motorsport, and we all look forward continuing our journey together for 2020 and beyond.”

WAU is set to field an all-new line-up this season, having lured superstar Chaz Mostert across from Ford squad Tickford Racing.

Super2 champ Bryce Fullwood is expected to fill the second seat, however that's yet to be made official by the team.

Next article
Mostert to make Sebring IMSA debut with BMW

Previous article

Mostert to make Sebring IMSA debut with BMW
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 15 Jan
Fri 22 Nov
Practice 2
Wed 15 Jan
Fri 22 Nov
Qualifying 1
Wed 15 Jan
Sat 23 Nov
Shootout 1
Wed 15 Jan
Sat 23 Nov
Race 1
Wed 15 Jan
Sat 23 Nov
Qualifying 2
Wed 15 Jan
Sun 24 Nov
Shootout 2
Wed 15 Jan
Sun 24 Nov
Race 2
Wed 15 Jan
Sun 24 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day

3
Dakar

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll

1h
4
Supercars

Walkinshaw confirms first major 2020 backer

15m
5
NASCAR Cup

From being rumored to lose his ride, Hamlin now a title favorite

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Walkinshaw confirms first major 2020 backer
VASC

Walkinshaw confirms first major 2020 backer

Mostert to make Sebring IMSA debut with BMW
IMSA

Mostert to make Sebring IMSA debut with BMW

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020
Indy

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020

Gallery: McLaughlin's Penske IndyCar test
Indy

Gallery: McLaughlin's Penske IndyCar test

Supercars ace McLaughlin thrilled by “unbelievable” IndyCar run
Indy

Supercars ace McLaughlin thrilled by “unbelievable” IndyCar run

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.