Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Monster Mustang breaks cover

shares
comments
Slider
List

Cameron Waters, #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang

Cameron Waters, #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
1/3

Photo by: Tickford

Cameron Waters, #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang

Cameron Waters, #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
2/3

Photo by: Tickford

Cameron Waters, #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang

Cameron Waters, #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
3/3

Photo by: Tickford

By:
Feb 11, 2020, 1:16 AM

Cam Waters' Monster Mustang has broken cover ahead of the 2020 Supercars season.

The #6 Tickford Racing entry will feature only subtle changes compared to last season, the most noticeable a splash of green behind the front grill.

The squad has also opted to paint the car in its matte black this year rather than using a wrap.

“The most obvious difference is the green behind the grill, which goes with the green headlights the fans loved last year," said Waters.

"The bigger change for us, though, is we’ve actually painted the car this year instead of wrapping it, thanks to PPG.

"It’s not a massive change visually, but the paint comes off a bit flatter and makes the Monster green pop a bit more.

"Some people will say it looks the same, but really it does look better, and I can’t wait to get it out on track.”

All the latest from Supercars launch season:

Waters, who last year inked a fresh multi-year deal with the Ford squad, added that he hopes to build on a strong 2019 that saw him finish seventh in the standings.

“I’m really keen for the start of the year,” he said.

“We had a pretty strong 2019 and have worked really hard in the off-season to improve our results in 2020.

"I’m definitely pumped to be starting my fifth season with Tickford Racing and Monster Energy, and I’m stoked to kick the season off next week in Adelaide.”

Next article
Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020

Previous article

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
05:25
15:55
Practice 2
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
03:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
07:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
01:25
11:55
Shootout
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
02:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
05:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
01:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
01:55
12:25
Race 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
04:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

2
Supercars

Monster Mustang breaks cover

34m
3
WEC

Ferrari evaluating LMDh entry: "It's perfect for us"

4
Supercars

New backer for Jacobson Holden

5
IndyCar

Andretti heading back to driving school to boost prospects

1h

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Monster Mustang breaks cover
VASC

Monster Mustang breaks cover

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020
VASC

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020

New backer for Jacobson Holden
VASC

New backer for Jacobson Holden

Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled
VASC

Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled

New look, number unveiled for Jones
VASC

New look, number unveiled for Jones

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.