Supercars / Darwin News

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out

Walkinshaw Andretti United's appeal of Chaz Mostert's disqualification from yesterday's Supercars race in Darwin has been thrown out by Motorsport Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out

Mostert was disqualified from yesterday's race after WAU was found guilty of illegally cooling his car with a battery-powered air blower on the grid.

The team swiftly lodged a notice to appeal the penalty and was expecting it to be heard next week.

However that now won't be the case, Motorsport Australia confirming today that it won't hear WAU's case.

The issue appears to the timing of the appeal paperwork which, according to the governing body, was submitted too late.

"Motorsport Australia can confirm no appeal will take place in regards to car 25’s disqualification from Race 16 of the Repco Supercars Championship," reads a Motorsport Australia statement.

"Motorsport Australia confirmed the time for any appeal to be lodged had elapsed one hour after the initial decision had been released on Saturday night.

"In this instance, while the team had publicly flagged their intentions to appeal, the appeal process was not followed as per the regulations and the appropriate paperwork was never received.

"As such, the decision to disqualify car 25 from Race 16 will stand and the results for that race have been officially declared."

WAU isn't giving up just yet, though, the team confirming to Motorsport.com that the matter is an "ongoing process".

"Walkinshaw Andretti United are continuing an on-going process in relation to car 25’s disqualification from Race 16," reads a team statement.

"The team’s short-term focus is on Race 17 and 18 today, and will make no further comment at this stage."

