Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert bringing engineer to Walkinshaw

shares
comments
Mostert bringing engineer to Walkinshaw
By:
Feb 3, 2020, 7:38 PM

Renowned race engineer Adam De Borre will follow Chaz Mostert from Tickford Racing to Walkinshaw Andretti United for the 2020 Supercars season.

Having worked with Mostert for six of the last seven Supercars seasons, it was widely expected that De Borre would follow the star driver to WAU.

That’s now been confirmed, co-team principal Mathew Nilsson certain the move will help Mostert acclimatize to new surroundings.

“It’s wonderful to have Adam join the engineering group here at Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said Nilsson.

"He has a fantastic pedigree in motorsport, and will certainly add to the experience of the group as we look to continue our progression.

“Having that stable relationship with Chaz is also critical. There will be a lot of new elements for Chaz to adjust to early on in the season, so to have that familiarity between the two of them is a huge bonus, and a formula that is proven.”

Read Also:

De Borre added: “It’s really exciting to be joining such a strong and experienced group at Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2020.

"It’s a team with so much history and I can’t wait to add to with Chaz.

“To be able to stay with Chaz for the start of our seventh season together is fantastic and I hope all the experience gained over the past six seasons will help us guide the car to the front.”

Related video

Next article
No live free-to-air coverage of Supercars enduro opener

Previous article

No live free-to-air coverage of Supercars enduro opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Tickford Racing , Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

No live free-to-air coverage of Supercars enduro opener

2
MotoGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

3
Formula 1

Aitken steps down from Renault F1 test role

4
WEC

Porsche RSR-19 doubts allayed after Daytona result

5
Supercars

Sydney Supercars squad to launch on Tuesday

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Mostert bringing engineer to Walkinshaw
VASC

Mostert bringing engineer to Walkinshaw

No live free-to-air coverage of Supercars enduro opener
VASC

No live free-to-air coverage of Supercars enduro opener

Sydney Supercars squad to launch on Tuesday
VASC

Sydney Supercars squad to launch on Tuesday

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks
VASC

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

BP replaces Shell as Supercars fuel supplier
VASC

BP replaces Shell as Supercars fuel supplier

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.