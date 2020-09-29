Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

shares
comments
Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale
By:

Chaz Mostert's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore will go under the virtual hammer on Bathurst 1000 weekend.

Mostert's current chassis, the first Holden he raced in his career, is the latest Walkinshaw Commodore to be put up for a pre-sale, with an online listing now live through Lloyds Auction.

Bidding will end on October 16, the Friday before this year's Bathurst 1000.

As with previous WAU auctions, the new owner won't take immediate delivery of the car. Instead the team will continue to use it until the end of the 2021 season before it is handed over.

It will come as a rolling chassis fitted with 2020 specifications parts including suspension and uprights, wheels, tyres and exhaust system.

The new owner can choose any livery from the 2020 and 2021 season and will also get six hot laps, GA and paddock tickets to all Supercars events in 2021, signed panels and hospitality at the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

“It’s extremely exciting to once again be offering the opportunity to purchase a Supercar to the public, especially one that will go down in the history books,:" said team principal Bruce Stewart.

“We were the first team in Supercars to offer the pre-sale opportunity, and after the success and interest it generated, we are delighted to do it again through a known and trusted auctioneer in Lloyds Auctions.

“To own a Walkinshaw Andretti United-built and prepared car is a rare opportunity, but to own Chaz Mostert’s first with our team, and then have the opportunity to watch it compete in the Great Race a few days later, is very special.

“Not only that, but the added benefits mean the owner will be part of the team, as their car takes the track in 2021.”

WAU has pre-sold two cars over the past two years, Scott Pye's Albert Park race winner and the final Walkinshaw car to take victory in Holden Racing Team colours.

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret

Previous article

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt

Latest news

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret

Whincup: We just weren't good enough
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup: We just weren't good enough

McLaughlin 'silenced critics' with 2020 Supercars title
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin 'silenced critics' with 2020 Supercars title

Trending

1
Supercars

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

2
Supercars

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

34m
3
Supercars

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret

4
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

5
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP

Latest news

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale
Supercars

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret
Supercars

Lacroix reveals McLaughlin's secret

Whincup: We just weren't good enough
Supercars

Whincup: We just weren't good enough

McLaughlin 'silenced critics' with 2020 Supercars title
Supercars

McLaughlin 'silenced critics' with 2020 Supercars title

Percat reveals food poisoning battle
Supercars

Percat reveals food poisoning battle

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.