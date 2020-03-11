Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park

The block of aqua has been replaced by white on the side of the car, with the Appliances Online signage matching aqua detail with the traditional Walkinshaw dark blue.

The dark blue detail on the bonnet have also been adjusted, with a move to solid stripes giving the cars a more classic look.

According to WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart, the move is a nod to the team's long-standing history with the soon-to-be-defunct Holden brand.

“We are saluting the heroes of Holden with this livery update, while also paying tribute to the history of our team with a modern adaptation of an iconic colour-scheme," he said.

“The white and blue is iconic in our sport, and brings back so many fantastic memories. It’s [Peter] Brock, it’s HRT, it’s Mobil 1. Blue and white was renowned with our team during the early years, and it’s only fitting it’s returning for Holden’s final year in Supercars.

“A special thanks must to out to our fantastic partner Appliances Online for allowing this livery development, and embracing our team’s heritage.

“We’ve shared an incredible journey with Holden over the last three decades, and we want to send them off in the right way.”