Supercars / Bathurst News

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000

Reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert will be paired with Fabian Coulthard for the 2022 running of the Great Race.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed the driver line-up for its four-man roster for the Bathurst 1000.

As expected, reigning winner Mostert will be paired with the squad's new enduro signing, former full-time Supercars driver Coulthard.

The Kiwi was swiftly snapped up by WAU after losing his full-time ride ahead of the 2022 season when Peter Xiberras bought Team Sydney.

Coulthard has been on site with the team at a number of rounds already this year as he prepares for their Bathurst tilt.

“I’m really excited to be teaming up with Chaz in the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 this year, we are working really well together," said Coulthard.

“Being close to the team inside the garage has been awesome. I felt right at home from that start, and it’s been great spending time at the track and seeing how everyone works operationally – it all helps with just the one enduro this season.

“We will have one final test day before we head to Bathurst which will be important, but I’m really excited to see what we can achieve at the Mountain in October that’s for sure."

Nick Percat, meanwhile, will be paired with WAU enduro regular Warren Luff, who will make a ninth-consecutive Bathurst start with the team.

“It’s fantastic to be alongside Nick this year in the Mobil 1 NTI Racing #2," said Luff.

"It’s been great working with him so far this year, I think we are very similar in terms of what we would like out of the car, so it’s all been really smooth.

“I’ve spent a lot of time inside the garage this year which has been great, and something that wasn’t as easy the last few years, so that definitely helps as well.

“Bathurst preparations will start to ramp up soon, I’m looking forward to getting back in the car for our final test day, and then of course getting to Bathurst.”

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.

