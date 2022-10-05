Mostert, Percat start new business

The Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers have teamed up to create an automotive parts business called 2Five Garage.

It will initially specialise in selling wheels and other parts, Mostert and Percat using contacts made in the Supercars paddock to stock their new site.

"This year has been unique for me and Nick as teammates," said Mostert.

"We are a very similar age and have a similar ambition outside of racing to start a business.

"All we really know if the automotive world and we have a real passion for after market, trick bits. Nick is more into the European car scene and I'm more into the Japanese stuff.

"We want to use our connections from the racing world to get some awesome brands together and make it easy for people to buy them and have them delivered to their door."

The business will initially be online only, however there are plans to expand into other areas including a physical garage.

"That is the plan. Phase 1 is to get out there at an online level but we've got plans in place to grow the business into some other aspects of the automotive space as well," he said.

"It's been a bit of a rush to get it launched this weekend but watch this space, we'll be growing the business further."

The business will be officially launched tonight, a day before track action kicks off at the Repco Bathurst 1000.