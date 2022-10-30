Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race Next / DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars / Surfers Paradise News

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Chaz Mostert was nursing an injured shoulder during today's Supercars race on the Gold Coast.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mostert raced with injured shoulder

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver popped his shoulder out after this morning's qualifying session while changing out of his driving suit. 

The injury was seen to by the team physiotherapist who strapped it to help get Mostert through the Top 10 Shootout and the race. 

Mostert would go on to qualify fourth in the Shootout before finishing the race second behind runaway winner Shane van Gisbergen. 

Speaking after the race he said the injury was causing him more pain out of the car than in it and joked that it may have helped his results. 

“After qualifying I popped my shoulder out getting changed,” said Mostert.

“That wasn’t ideal, but everything in the race felt pretty good. Luckily we had our physio here who was able to tape my shoulder and get on with it.

“But in the racecar it feels better than what it does out of it. Heat and in that position feels pretty good, so probably should do it more often if it comes with these results.”

Mostert explained that it was his second shoulder issue this year, having suffered a similar injury back in March. 

"It’s the second shoulder for me, I did one in March," he said. "Left one at the start of the year, right one at the end of the year."

Mostert's second place today followed a third place in Saturday's opener behind van Gisbergen and David Reynolds.

While van Gisbergen's winning margin was muddied by a late safety car, Mostert said he felt closer to the champion-elect than he did on Saturday. 

"I’m much happier with the last race," he said. "Shane said yesterday he wanted to put a 20-second gap on everyone so I was pretty motivated in that race to make sure I kept it as little as possible.

"A safety car came at the end and I had a chance to have a crack at him but he was bloody quick this weekend.

"For us to come second after two P4 starting positions, I’m pretty stoked with that."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race
Previous article

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race
Next article

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race

Huge crash halts Gold Coast Supercars race Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Huge crash halts Gold Coast Supercars race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Mostert, Percat start new business
Supercars

Mostert, Percat start new business

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000 Bathurst
Supercars

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out Darwin
Supercars

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash

WAU trusts Gen3 despite 'conspiracy theories'
Supercars

WAU trusts Gen3 despite 'conspiracy theories'

Holdsworth linked to WAU Bathurst 1000 drive
Supercars

Holdsworth linked to WAU Bathurst 1000 drive

Latest news

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz

The nature of the Mexico City Grand Prix's circuit and altitude has made Ferrari's Formula 1 car very “difficult to drive”, according to Carlos Sainz.

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
General General

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy

Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in the FIA Motorsport Games F4 Cup race at Paul Ricard.

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.