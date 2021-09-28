Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Chassis WR026 is the third car auctioned off by Walkinshaw Andretti United through its partner Lloyds Auctions in recent years, however this was the first time one was offered complete with its V8 engine and gearbox.

That helped drive it's price up to an eye-watering AUD$610,000, a full $390,000 more than an ex-Mostert chassis sans engine sold for last year.

The new owner will take delivery of the race-winning car at the conclusion of the 2022 season in the livery of their choice.

“Never before have we seen a complete race-winning Supercar with its V8 racing engine go to auction, this moment will go down in Australian motorsport history forever,” said Lloyds Auctions COO Lee Hames.

“Not only is it the first Holden that Chaz drove to victory with Walkinshaw Andretti, but it is the final Gen2 chassis that Walkinshaw Racing will ever build.”

Lloyds also sold a 1994 factory Subaru Group A rally car for $500,000.

The ex-Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz car, chassis 94.006, ended up in Australia after last being campaigned competitively by Kiwi legend Possum Bourne.

It was a barn find and was sold in unrestored condition.

“This WRC car was a needle in a haystack, uncovered in a barn in Victoria, and was originally thought to have an estimated value of $15,000-$20,000,” said Hames.

“The new custodians are motorsport enthusiasts and are looking forward to enjoying all the benefits of the car and honouring the vehicle."