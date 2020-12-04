Motorsport Network sweeps Supercars Awards
Motorsport Network's Australian Editor Andrew van Leeuwen clean-swept the journalism categories at the 2020 Supercars Media Awards.
Van Leeuwen's coverage of the Australian series was recognised with the first clean sweep of the three writing awards since 2014.
He was awarded Best News Story for his exclusive report on the remarkable race to get the five Melbourne-based Supercars teams over the New South Wales border just hours before it was shut back in July.
The people working for those teams would end up spending more than 100 days away from their homes, friends and families to ensure the season could continue.
The true drama of the border rush was captured in van Leeuwen's follow-up story titled 'The most extraordinary day in Supercars history', which took out the Best Feature Story at last night's awards.
The clean sweep was completed by van Leeuwen being named 2020's Journalist of the Year.
"Winning any one of these awards would have been a huge honour, to take out all three is something I'm immensely proud of," said van Leeuwen.
"This was a year like no other – at least I hope there won't be another one like it. There was so many moving pieces along the way, particularly with the state border situation here in Australia. It was a real challenge as a journalist and makes winning these awards even more special.
"The two award-winning pieces were about the border run on July 6, and I want to thank everyone who works for those Victorian teams for their sacrifice. They kept the series going this year, which helped keep this industry and the people who make a living from it, like myself, going."
This is the second time Motorsport Network has picked up silverware down under this calendar year, after van Leeuwen was named Motorsport Australia's Journalist of the Year back in February.
Full list of award winners
Journalist of the Year
Andrew van Leeuwen, Motorsport Network
Best Supercars News Story
Andrew van Leeuwen, Motorsport Network
Best Supercars Feature story
Andrew van Leeuwen, Motorsport Network
Photographer of the Year
Mark Horsburgh, Supercars
Supercars Photo of the Year
Mark Horsburgh, Supercars
Broadcaster of the year
Mark Larkham, Supercars Media
Best publication reporting on Supercars
Speedcafe.com
Media Manager of the Year
Paul Glover, Supercars
Best Radio Programme/Podcast
Greg Rust, Rusty’s Garage
Best Feature, Promotional Video or TV programme
Supercars Media and Tickford Racing
Best in-broadcast or digital feature/news story
AME Management, Holden Motorsport Memories
Most outstanding use of Social of Digital Media
Kelly Racing
Supercars Media Hall of Fame Inductees
Bruce Newton, Paul Cross