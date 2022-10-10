MSR aims to secure 2023 driver line-up before Gold Coast

Queensland-based outfit MSR is yet to confirm its plans for the second seat, which is that last piece of the Supercars 2023 grid jigsaw, with former Blanchard Racing Team driver Tim Slade and James Golding expected to fill the seats at PremiAir Racing.

MSR has an opening at its team for next year alongside Jack Le Brocq following Todd Hazelwood’s decision to fill the seat vacated by Slade at the Blanchard Racing Team.

MSR team boss Matt Stone admitted that plans to sign a new driver had been stalled by preparations for Bathurst but is now hopeful to secure its 2023 line-up before the Gold Coast 500 later this month.

“Obviously that [driver vacancy] kind of all came up quite suddenly back when we were in Pukekohe,” Stone told Motorsport.com.

"We acted pretty quickly in trying to finalise plans there but to be honest with the lead up to Bathurst and with our plans with Gen3 next year heating up we put that on the back burner for the last two weeks and focussed on coming here.

“Now we will put it back to the forefront of our minds and try and get a decision made before Gold Coast.”

When asked about his options for the second seat, Stone admitted that fielding a rookie or a Super2 graduate was the prime target.

“We are open minded in a sense but the modus operandi of our team we have always looked to Super2 talent and young drivers and given them an opportunity.

“Certainly with Jack Le Brocq in the team we have found a real corner stone for us there and the team and we see a lot of potential.

“We see great potential in Jack to lead the team so that give us confidence to lead toward a rookie in the other car.

“It is always a commercial thing and that is what we have very good partners in Truck Assists and SP Tools but with Gen3 coming and all the concerns around the extra cost new commercial partners to the team are always welcome.

“There are a good group of rookies out there so talent and commercial viability are the factors that we are viewing as we make a decision.

“Absolutely, without me saying names you can quite easily look at the Super2 category current and season past, and come up with five names on the list,” he added, when asked if drivers like Super 2 aces Declan Fraser and Tyler Everingham could be among the contenders.