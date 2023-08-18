MSR confirms Le Brocq departure

Le Brocq is set to join Erebus Motorsport next season as a replacement for Triple Eight-bound Will Brown.

While that is yet to be confirmed, MSR has today announced that the Darwin race winner won't remain with the team beyond the end of this year.

"Matt Stone Racing and Jack Le Brocq will part ways at the end of the 2023 Supercars Championship season," read a statement from the team.

"It has been agreed by both parties that Jack will not continue with the team into 2024, seeing out the end of his current contract. We would like to thank Jack for his professionalism and family spirit whilst at MSR and wish him all the best for the future.

"MSR is very pleased to have helped Jack get his best-ever results in Supercars so far in 2023, including the team’s first-ever Supercars race win in Darwin and Jack and the team's maiden pole position.

"Both Jack and the team remain a 100 per cent focussed on the rest of the 2023 season and ramping up for the enduro campaign to finish off the year on a high. An announcement on MSR’s exciting plans for 2024 will be made in due course."

Le Brocq added: "I’d like to start this update by thanking Matt Stone and the MSR team for their support and faith in me since we started our journey together.

"It was a tough decision for both parties, but the 2023 season will be my last at MSR. It's been a big 18 months for the team, including MSR's maiden Supercars win in Darwin. We've all grown a lot over that time, and I will forever be grateful to have played a part in it.

"There’s five rounds to go this season, so my focus will remain on getting the best results we can right through until the chequered flag flies in Adelaide. We won’t stop pushing towards our goal of securing a top 10 in the drivers’ and teams’ championships."

Le Brocq 's departure leaves a vacancy at MSR alongside Cam Hill, who is expected to stay on for 2024.

The team is also thought to be in the sponsor market as well, with naming rights backer Truck Assist expected to move on at the end of this season.

The Le Brocq/Erebus move comes amid a frantic silly season, sparked by Shane van Gisbergen's move to NASCAR.

That has led to T8 signing Brown and Le Brocq's Erebus move.

Other likely moves include a return to the grid for Richie Stanaway, who is set to join Grove Racing alongside fellow Kiwi Matt Payne.

That is because David Reynolds is expected to join Team 18 which would leave Scott Pye on the market.

Blanchard Racing Team is likely to be a silly season player as well with speculation that Todd Hazelwood may move on at the end of the season.