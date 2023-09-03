Murphy, Brock featured in Repco Bathurst 1000 campaign
Repco has launched its 2023 Bathurst 1000 campaign with a TV commercial starring four-time Great Race winner Greg Murphy.
Repco is both the naming rights sponsor of the Supercars Championship and the jewel in the Supercars crown, the Bathurst 1000.
For the second year running its Bathurst marketing campaign is centred around the 'Bringin' the Bathurst' slogan, with a new TVC that features Murphy.
Murphy is responsible for one of the most famous moments in Bathurst history – his Lap of the Gods Top 10 Shootout effort in 2003.
"I feel very fortunate to be involved in the sport in the ways that I am these days," said Murphy.
"It's nice to have a close attachment to the Great Race and Supercars, and this commercial, everyone is going to enjoy it because they will understand and fit it with their own memories of the Repco Bathurst 1000.
"Repco knows how to Bring the Bathurst. They are the perfect partner to have involved in Supercars. They understand it, they are there for the fans, they want to be a part of it and they want to provide their touch to it as well.”
The ad pays homage to King of the Mountain Peter Brock, with a fan finding magic in one of Brock's gloves from his famous 1984 victory.
The whole Repco team is so proud of our association with the Great Race, and with this year being the 60th anniversary, we wanted to do something special,” said Repco CEO Wayne Bryant.
“We all know the legend of Mount Panorama, and we all know how significant Peter Brock was to the race.
“He was a magical character on and off the track and there’s only one driver’s glove that could have this power.
“I’d like to offer a special thanks to the Brock family who supported our vision for this campaign. They loved the concept and I really think they’ll love the outcome.”
