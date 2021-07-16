Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

New academy programme launches in Australia

By:

A new academy programme for aspiring racers has launched in Australia.

Run by NAPA Auto Parts, the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy will act as a free resource for young drivers looking to make a career in motorsport.

The academy will be hosted through an online portal and will feature tuition, tools and monthly prizes for drivers aged 13 and over competing at state or national level.

A hand-picked selection of drivers will also receive $1000 when they sign up for the academy, while one academy member will win a trip to the Supercars season finale on the Gold Coast where they will be embedded in the Walkinshaw Andretti United garage for the weekend.

Participants from any form of motorsport, from circuit racing to rallying, speedway and drag racing are welcome to join.

WAU driver Bryce Fullwood will play a mentor role for the programme.

Read Also:

“The NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy is an awesome initiative and one that I’m really proud to be a mentor for,” said Fullwood.

“Motorsport can be a really tricky game to succeed in, and the aim of the academy is help drivers and teams navigate their way through some of the hazards and get the most out of their careers.

“For those who gain access to the portal, they’ll find information from me about race day preparation, goal setting and your support network. There’s also plenty more about sponsorship, media and health and nutrition – all play an important role in creating a strong, long-lasting career in the sport.

“And it’s not just for young karters who are just starting out. The NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy is open to all drivers and teams that have the mentality and drive to make the most of their time in the sport. It’s a great initiative and I feel anyone will be able to get something out of it.”

Mitch Wiley, NAPA's head of sponsorship in Asia Pacific, added: “We are really proud to bring this motorsport initiative to life and encourage all grass roots competitors to sign up.

“There are already some great resources in the portal, and we will be adding plenty more over the coming months. We will be encouraging all portal users to provide feedback and ask questions each month so we can provide even more practical support.”

“NAPA is famous for its incredible motorsport commitment here and overseas, in particular in the IndyCar series with Alexander Rossi and NASCAR with Chase Elliot.

“Locally our partnership with Walkinshaw Andretti United has really opened the door to provide this exclusive access to the best in the business for all grass roots competitors.”

