Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Supercars duo fined for missing pre-race national anthem

By:
Feb 23, 2020, 9:04 AM

Matt Stone Racing drivers Garry Jacobson and Zane Goddard have been fined for not attending the signing of the national anthem before today's Supercars race in Adelaide.

The pair were slapped with a $2000 fine each, with $1000 suspended until December 31, for the anthem no-show.

"The deputy race director conducted an investigation following a report from the Supercars media manager that the drivers of cars #34, Zane Goddard, and #35, Garry Jacobsen, both failed to attend the pre-race national anthem as required by V2 of the promotional schedule in breach of Rule E8.1.3 and the event supplementary regulations," read the stewards report.

"Both drivers having admitted to the breaches, and acknowledging that there was no reasonable excuse for their non-attendance, the stewards imposed a penalty on each driver of a fine in the sum of $2,000, of which $1,000 is suspended until 31 December 2020."

It's the second promotion-related sanction this weekend, after Jack Smith was slapped with a five-hour community service order for not attending the pre-season photo shoot on Friday.

 

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Garry Jacobson , Zane Goddard
Teams Matt Stone Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 19 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
21:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
19:35
14:05
Practice 3
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
23:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
17:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:00
12:30
Race 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

