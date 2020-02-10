Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

New backer for Jacobson Holden

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore

Garry Jacobson, #35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore
Feb 10, 2020

Garry Jacobson will carry backing from YellowCover for his second full-time Supercars campaign.

The 27-year-old will spearhead an expanded Matt Stone Racing line-up for the 2020 season following an off-season move from Kelly Racing to the Holden squad.

His Commodore will run an orange, yellow and black look for his sophomore season, with mobile plant and equipment insurance company YellowCover providing major backing.

The announcement completes MSR's line-up, with the covers having come off the 'Superlite' entry that Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki will share yesterday.

“Today is an exciting day for the entire team at MSR, a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to expand the operation and it is great to finally reveal our livery for the 2020 Supercar season," said Jacobson.

“We are approaching the countdown to race start in Adelaide and it is a real credit to everyone involved. As a driver it gives me great confidence as we head into our first test day, and I can’t wait to turn some laps in the YellowCover ZB Commodore."

Read Also:

Team boss Matt Stone added: "To have a company such as YellowCover on board and working with us on such a broad programme is a big win for the team.

"This fantastic brand shows a lot of interest in Australian motorsport and really know how to engage with the fans.

“Matt Stone Racing has always been about performance first, but we are also really trying to make an impression and step up our presentation and commercial programmes with our team partners. We’re really trying to make an impression presentation-wise by looking a million bucks this season.

“For us it’s all about stability and growth, so to go into 2020 with a locked-in naming rights partner is really good for the whole team. To lock in YellowCover and build this programme with them is a great long-term view for us at MSR”

Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled

Smith's rookie Supercars challenger unveiled
Series Supercars
Drivers Garry Jacobson
Teams Matt Stone Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

