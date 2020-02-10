Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

New look, number unveiled for Jones

New look, number unveiled for Jones
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 7:00 AM

Brad Jones Racing has unveiled its first livery head of the 2020 Supercars season, with an updated look and new number for Macauley Jones.

Jones, who drives the BJR-run, Tim Blanchard-owned entry, will move from #21 to #3 for the upcoming campaign.

The change comes after #3 – last year used by Garry Jacobson – was made available by Kelly Racing's shift from four cars to two, Blanchard taking the opportunity to re-unite with a number that he used to win the Australian Formula Ford Championship back in 2007.

The car's CoolDrive livery has also had an update over the off-season, with less white on the rear quarter panels and boot and bumper area.

Read Also:

"I’m looking forward to getting to Adelaide and it all kicking off," said Jones ahead of his second full main game season.

"I feel I have a lot more knowledge now heading into my second season. I’m focused on consistency throughout the year and putting what I have learnt last year into use so we can improve for the year ahead.

“I feel like as a team we are stronger than ever, and working through everything to go into 2020 as ready as we can. We have a lot more data now we can work with and I am confident we will be making gains as the year progresses."

Jones will be part of a four-car BJR line-up for 2020 that also includes lead driver Nick Percat, new signing Todd Hazelwood and rookie Jack Smith.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Tim Blanchard , Macauley Jones
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

