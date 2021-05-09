Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars News

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

By:

Ford's new S650 Mustang is likely to join the Supercars field for the 2023 season.

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

The latest iteration of the famous muscle car is set to go into series production next year to be released for the 2023 model year.

Motorsport.com understands that, given Ford is an official manufacturer in Supercars, the preference will be to have the new model racing as soon as possible once the road-going version hits the market.

There is a small hiccup with the timing given that, as it stands, Supercars will introduce its new Gen3 regulations next year.

That means we could effectively see new Mustangs come into Supercars two years in a row – the Gen3 version of the existing S550 next season followed by a Gen3 S650 in 2023.

The first new build will be by far the most significant for teams with the Gen3 cars built on a whole new chassis compared to the existing Car of the Future/Gen2 cars.

The second would then be a facelift on the same chassis, similar to the move from the Falcon FG to the FG-X in 2015 or the FG-X to the current Mustang in 2019.

Any change to the shape would still require a VCAT process to homologate the aero, with the total cost and effort required for the changeover heavily dependant on how different the new Mustang is.

The double up may also still be avoided entirely if speculation that the Gen3 rules will be delayed to 2023 rings true.

There has been unrest over the new rules for some time, with teams concerned that the project is behind schedule. There are also uncertainties regarding key elements of the new cars including engine specification and supply.

Supercars is set to meet with all 11 teams on Tuesday in an attempt to clear the air regarding Gen3, the outcome of which could feasibly still be delaying the rules to 2023.

That is likely to be a last resort, though, with the series having been adamant the rules will be implemented as planned.

There has also been chat that the start of the 2022 season could be delayed to help alleviate the pressure on teams over the off-season, although that has also been denied by Supercars.

Ford is currently the only fully-engaged manufacturer in Supercars, having returned after a hiatus in its support in 2019.

That was as part of the Mustang programme that saw the two-door hero car draped over the existing Supercars platform.

The Gen3 control chassis will be better suited to two-door cars, with the Mustang set to go up against the Chevrolet Camaro.

As it stands Chevrolet has green lit its IP to allow the Camaro to race but won't be a fully-fledged Supercars manufacturer.

However Triple Eight, which is the GM homologation team, does have a relationship with GM Special Vehicles arm that has effectively replaced Holden in Australia.

There's been Chevrolet and Corvette branding on the T8 Commodores at recent rounds.

 
shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Previous article

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
MotoGP

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"

2
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

1h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

11h
Latest news
New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
SUPC

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

1h
The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

2h
Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
SUPC

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

5h
The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

5h
Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay
SUPC

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

7h
Latest videos
Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Heimgartner win 05:48
Supercars
20h

Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Heimgartner win

Supercars: Heimgartner on pole at the Bend 00:26
Supercars
May 8, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner on pole at the Bend

Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend 02:50
Supercars
May 7, 2021

Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans 00:25
Supercars
May 7, 2021

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock 00:27
Supercars
May 6, 2021

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash The Bend
Supercars

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

F1 assessing Turkish GP impact after country placed on UK red list
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 assessing Turkish GP impact after country placed on UK red list

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Queensland historic Leyburn event - Alan Wickham spotlight
Vintage Vintage

Queensland historic Leyburn event - Alan Wickham spotlight

Latest news

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
Supercars Supercars

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.