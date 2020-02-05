New Supercars shocks break cover

The five-time Great Race winner, now in a key commercial role at the newly-expanded Team 18 outfit, confirmed via social media that the squad has taken delivery of at least two sets of the control shocks.

As revealed by Motorsport.com last week, teams were set to get a first set per car last Friday, with more sets coming later this week.

Teams and drivers will get to sample the new shocks at the pre-season test at The Bend on February 18, with those debuting new cars unable to use them for their 60-kilometre shakedown.

As expected the shocks carry joint branding between Adelaide-based manufacturer Supashock and suspension retailer Pedders.

