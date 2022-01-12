Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely
Supercars News

Newcastle confident Supercars opener will happen

By:

The City of Newcastle is confident the Supercars season opener will go ahead as planned in March despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Newcastle confident Supercars opener will happen

There are currently question marks over the first two major race meetings of the Australian season, the Bathurst 12 Hour and the Newcastle 500, as Omicron lashes the east coast.

Newcastle, currently scheduled for March 4-6, is particularly challenging as it requires a somewhat lengthy and costly street circuit build.

That means a decision needs to be made sooner rather than later with construction set to start in early February.

According to a report by local newspaper the Newcastle Herald, the City of Newcastle is currently confident the event will go ahead as planned.

A city spokesperson told the Herald that confidence was based on, "the outdoor nature of the Newcastle 500 and people’s ability to safely spread out". 

Newcastle councillor John McKenzie, meanwhile, has called for an "urgent, independent assessment" of the risks of running the event.

"Because the Supercars event in Newcastle has been forced into a dense residential area, it presents unique threats for managing COVID risks that don't apply to other major events, where safety measures can be more easily monitored and applied," he wrote on Facebook.

"Due to the public health implications and the escalation of cases in [New South Wales], we need an urgent independent assessment of the inherent risks of Supercars, and a comprehensive safety plan – and this must be completed prior to the commencement of the construction works."

NSW officially recorded 34,759 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, although that figure doesn't include positive results from Rapid Antigen Testing, which points to even higher community spread of the virus.

There were also 21 deaths in that state alone.

As it stands the Bathurst 12 Hour, owned and promoted by Supercars, is thought to be at the greatest risk of a date change.

Intercontinental GT Challenge boss Stephane Ratel confirmed yesterday that talks were ongoing with Supercars and that both parties were committed to the event happening even if it needs to be postponed.

The IGTC opener is currently scheduled to take place on February 25-27.

shares
comments
Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely
Previous article

Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely
Supercars

Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely

2022 New Zealand Grand Prix cancelled
Other open wheel

2022 New Zealand Grand Prix cancelled

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Newcastle confident Supercars opener will happen
Supercars Supercars

Newcastle confident Supercars opener will happen

Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely
Supercars Supercars

Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely

Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour
Video Inside
Endurance Endurance

Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour

Adderton hits out at sponsor clash
Supercars Supercars

Adderton hits out at sponsor clash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.