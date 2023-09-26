Subscribe
Previous / Supercars investigating wheel nut fix
Supercars / Sandown News

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

The New South Wales government has committed to a one-year extension for the Newcastle 500 to open the Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Anton De Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT

There have been question marks over the future of event after the existing contract ran out this year.

With local public opinion on the race perennially split there have been concerns that the state and local governments would not seek a new contract.

It has now been confirmed that a stop-gap deal is on the table, with the NSW government committing to a one-year deal.

That means that, pending approval from the Newcastle City Council, the Newcastle 500 will open the 2024 Supercars season before talks continue for a new five-year deal, which is preferred by the state government.

According to the announcement, single-year event deals are the current norm for the government as it rebuilds its funding war chest.

The announcement also says the future of the event is 'firmly in the hands of the Newcastle City Council', which has been actively canvassing local opinion since this year's event.

“In the current fiscal environment, the NSW government has prioritised retaining iconic major events such as the NRL Grand final, Mardi Gras, the Newcastle 500, and Sydney Festival," said Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham.

"These events and others are currently going ahead with one-year extensions while we work through the budget black hole we inherited.

“The NSW government is committed to finding solutions for our major events that generate economic and social value, delivering community and legacy benefits to our state and we look forward to a resolution for the Newcastle 500.”

So far the only actual date locked in for the 2024 season is the New Zealand round at Taupo, which will take place on April 19-21.

Newcastle will likely retain its March slot followed by the Australian Grand Prix.

NZ will likely be followed by Perth ahead of Darwin, Townsville, Tasmania, Sydney Motorsport Park, The Bend, Sandown, Bathurst, the Gold Coast and Adelaide.

shares
comments

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars investigating wheel nut fix

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix

Supercars

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix Supercars investigating wheel nut fix

Nick Percat lands karting coup

Nick Percat lands karting coup

Kart

Nick Percat lands karting coup Nick Percat lands karting coup

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

F1 Formula 1

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe