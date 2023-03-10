Newcastle Supercars: Van Gisbergen fastest in Practice 2
Reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen edged Will Davison in the second practice session for the Newcastle 500.
The session, just the second for the new Gen3 cars, got off to a fast start, Andre Heimgartner pipping his Practice 1 time on his first run with a 1m11.983s.
From there is settled into a slower rhythm, though, as focus switched to race runs and pitstop practice.
It wasn't until the 20-minute mark that the next change came at the top, Will Davison lowering the benchmark to a 1m11.792s.
There was then another 10 minute break until Shane van Gisbergen went slightly quicker again with a 1m11.755s.
That was it in terms of noteworthy changes in the order with teams opting against qualifying sims in the final quarter of an hour.
That left van Gisbergen three-hundredths clear of Davison at the top, while Broc Feeney capped a good session for Triple Eight in third.
Chaz Mostert, who lost time during the session with a stubborn wheel, ended up fourth. The WAU driver did go green in the first sector on his final run but hit traffic later in the lap.
Scott Pye logged Team 18's best result of the day so far with the sixth fastest time right ahead of teammate Mark Winterbottom.
Anton De Pasquale and Cam Waters were next while James Courtney rounded out a top 10 that was separated by less than half a second.
The first official day of running with the new Gen3 cars will conclude with a third 45-minute practice session at 3:50pm local time.
Newcastle Supercars: Heimgartner tops first Gen3 practice
Newcastle Supercars: Kostecki ends Friday fastest
Latest news
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials
Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday
Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday
Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest
Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest
Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing
Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.