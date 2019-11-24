Newcastle Supercars: Whincup takes final pole of 2019

Running second last in the single-lap dash, Whincup put himself the best part of the three-tenths clear of Penske pair Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin with a 1m10.555s.

Provisional polesitter Cam Waters then fell two-tenths short of Whincup's time, leaving the seven-time series champion with an 83rd career pole.

"That one meant a lot," said Whincup, who made a costly error in the closing stages of yesterday's opening race.

"[I] went all out, [the] track was obviously a bit slower than yesterday, but I got the most out of the car.

"It's a bloody good feeling to get pole around here. We just gave it all we had. Obviously the time we're very, very happy with – but you've got to keep a wrap on it because 95 laps is a long way this afternoon.

"We'll have a little celebration of this right now and then focus on the race."

Coulthard won out from the two Shell Fords, the gap between him and McLaughlin just 0.02s.

"It's a fun joint, it's one of those tracks you can actually get in and wrestle the car, where sometimes you have to under-drive and it's a little bit of a fake way of racing," said Coulthard.

"To get in here and do a good, fun lap around there and have this track to yourself is awesome.

"Every time we've stopped early it hasn't worked in our favour, so we'll see what happens [in the race]."

Scott Pye, who starred during yesterday's race, made up four positions compared to regular qualifying to end up fifth, alongside Anton De Pasquale on the third row.

David Reynolds was seventh, Tim Slade dropping three positions from qualifying to eighth, Lee Holdsworth ninth and James Courtney 10th after a messy Shootout lap.