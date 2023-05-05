Subscribe
Previous / Whincup locks in Bathurst 1000 return Next / Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros
Supercars News

No Bathurst 1000 wildcard for WAU

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed that it won't field a third entry for the Bathurst 1000 this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

The Ford Supercars squad had been toying with the idea of a third entry for the Great Race this year.

Plans for the additional entry started when the team retained long-time co-driver Warren Luff in its line-up, despite signing Lee Holdsworth and Fabian Coulthard as co-drivers for its regular entries.

As revealed by Motorsport.com, Simona de Silvestro was also part of the wildcard plans and considered the favourite to partner Luff had the programme gone ahead.

However the team has now confirmed that it won't pursue plans for the wildcard anymore due to the high Gen3 running costs.

Luff will continue with the team in his role as a driver advisor for the Super2 programme for Ryan Wood and Zach Bates.

He is also set to be on the Sandown and Bathurst grids elsewhere with a Team 18 deal to be announced imminently.

“We were really keen to run a wildcard entry this year at Sandown and Bathurst, but ultimately, with all that has occurred with Gen3 and the costs associated, it unfortunately wasn’t feasible," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

“As soon as we made the decision not to progress, our first priority was ensuring that Luffy was on the grid this year, because it’s where he belongs.

“It’s disappointing not to bring it to life; Luffy was retained with us for a reason, but it’s something no doubt we will look to do in the future.”

Chaz Mostert/Holdsworth and Nick Percat/Coulthard will make up the WAU pairings for the long-distance races.

shares
comments

Whincup locks in Bathurst 1000 return

Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros

Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros

Supercars

Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros

Whincup locks in Bathurst 1000 return

Whincup locks in Bathurst 1000 return

Supercars

Whincup locks in Bathurst 1000 return Whincup locks in Bathurst 1000 return

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
De Silvestro linked to WAU wildcard

De Silvestro linked to WAU wildcard

Supercars

De Silvestro linked to WAU wildcard De Silvestro linked to WAU wildcard

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars

Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Latest news

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

F1 Formula 1

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe