Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros

Jayden Ojeda will partner Jack Le Brocq at Matt Stone Racing for the Supercars endurance races this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Ojeda to pair up with Le Brocq, Bellotti for Supercars enduro-1

The deal marks a third straight season of endurance at MSR for Ojeda, who has previously teamed up with Zane Goddard (2021) and Todd Hazelwood (2022).

His best result so far was 20th alongside Hazelwood at Bathurst last year.

This year the enduro season will comprise of both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000, as Ojeda teams up with a relatively in-form Le Brocq.

Ojeda has shown some form of his own so far this season too, winning the Bathurst 6 Hour back in April, before taking a GT World Challenge Australia race win at Phillip Island last weekend.

“I’m stoked to be joining Matt Stone Racing for what will be my third year co-driving with the team,” said Ojeda.

“The team and I have made a strong connection over the past few years so I am looking forward to building on that this year.

“It's awesome to be partnering up with Jack Le Brocq – both him and the team have started the year really strong with what looks to be fast cars.

“It will be great to work with Jack Bellotti again as our race engineer who was my race engineer for our Bathurst 6 Hour car.

“I’m confident that throughout the year the team will continue this momentum and come enduro season JLB and I will make a strong combination.”

Team owner Matt Stone welcomes Ojeda back to the enduro fold.

“We are pleased to welcome Jayden back as a Truck Assist Racing co-driver for a third year in a row,” said Stone.

“Jayden knows the team well and fits in seamlessly, which provides a lot of continuity.

“We have invested a lot of time in him over these years as an MSR driver and look forward to pairing him up with Jack Le Brocq for the enduro season in 2023.

“They are both driving very well and will be a strong combination at Sandown and Bathurst.”

There are no just eight seats on the enduro grids left to be confirmed.

2023 Supercars endurance field

# Team Primary Driver Co-driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard
25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth
3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood TBA
4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith TBA
8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner TBA
14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood TBA
96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones TBA
5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Zak Best*
6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat
55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson*
56 Tickford Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham*
9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins
99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell
11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto
17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison
18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso
20 Team 18 Scott Pye Warren Luff
19 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre*
26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander*
23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade TBA
31 PremiAir Racing James Golding TBA
34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda
35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill TBA
88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Craig Lowndes Zane Goddard

* Pairing not yet confirmed

