Subscribe
Previous / Triple Eight retains wildcard backer
Supercars News

Outside interest in Tickford Supercars entries

An outside bidder is rumoured to be showing interest in two of Tickford Racing's Supercars Teams Racing Charters.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT, Thomas Randle, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT

The famous Ford team is expected to scale back from four cars to two next year, which means two of its TRCs are on the market.

The idea of scaling back is thought to have started with Supercars reaching out to teams to buy two TRCS.

That would effectively reduce the field from 25 to 24, with one TRC parked and the other on-sold to Blanchard Racing Team to aid an expansion from one car to two.

However speculation is mounting that Supercars isn't alone in showing interest in purchasing the TRCs from Tickford.

Motosport.com understands that an outside party has reached out to the team and could potentially make an offer for the licences.

That would also include buying the hardware required to run a two-car Supercars team, including two Gen3 Ford Mustangs.

It's thought that the Supercars offer for the two TRCs only includes one car which would then be used for promotional purposes.

It's believed the other party interested in the Tickford TRCs was on the ground at the Sydney SuperNight.

Supercars would need to sign off on a sale of the TRCs to another party, which is interesting in that it is also an active bidder.

As such Supercars remains the front-runner to land the TRCs and scale back the field to a well-balanced 10 two-car teams and one four-car team.

Should the outside bidder be successful, BRT would need to either shelve its expansion plans, or Supercars would need to revisit its 26th TRC which is currently dormant.

shares
comments

Triple Eight retains wildcard backer
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Triple Eight retains wildcard backer

Triple Eight retains wildcard backer

Supercars

Triple Eight retains wildcard backer Triple Eight retains wildcard backer

MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market

MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market

Supercars

MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Tickford defends Waters after penalty rant

Tickford defends Waters after penalty rant

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Tickford defends Waters after penalty rant Tickford defends Waters after penalty rant

Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings

Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings

Supercars

Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023 Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation" Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail

Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail

Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc 

Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc 

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc  Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc 

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe