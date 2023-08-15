Outside interest in Tickford Supercars entries
An outside bidder is rumoured to be showing interest in two of Tickford Racing's Supercars Teams Racing Charters.
The famous Ford team is expected to scale back from four cars to two next year, which means two of its TRCs are on the market.
The idea of scaling back is thought to have started with Supercars reaching out to teams to buy two TRCS.
That would effectively reduce the field from 25 to 24, with one TRC parked and the other on-sold to Blanchard Racing Team to aid an expansion from one car to two.
However speculation is mounting that Supercars isn't alone in showing interest in purchasing the TRCs from Tickford.
Motosport.com understands that an outside party has reached out to the team and could potentially make an offer for the licences.
That would also include buying the hardware required to run a two-car Supercars team, including two Gen3 Ford Mustangs.
It's thought that the Supercars offer for the two TRCs only includes one car which would then be used for promotional purposes.
It's believed the other party interested in the Tickford TRCs was on the ground at the Sydney SuperNight.
Supercars would need to sign off on a sale of the TRCs to another party, which is interesting in that it is also an active bidder.
As such Supercars remains the front-runner to land the TRCs and scale back the field to a well-balanced 10 two-car teams and one four-car team.
Should the outside bidder be successful, BRT would need to either shelve its expansion plans, or Supercars would need to revisit its 26th TRC which is currently dormant.
Tickford defends Waters after penalty rant
Tickford defends Waters after penalty rant Tickford defends Waters after penalty rant
Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings
Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney
Latest news
Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023
Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023 Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023
Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"
Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation" Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"
Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail
Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail
Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc
Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.