Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Nick Percat says he holds no regrets over his short, and mostly unsuccessful, stint at Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Nick Percat, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

A tough two-year stay at the famous team will come to an end at the conclusion of this season for Percat.

He will be replaced in the #2 WAU entry by rookie Ryan Wood, while Percat will head to Matt Stone Racing as a replacement for Erebus-bound Jack Le Brocq.

Percat originally joined WAU at the end of 2021, walking out on a contract with Brad Jones Racing to partner Chaz Mostert at Clayton.

It was always thought to be a brave move, given he would be up against the powerful combo of Mostert and engineer Adam DeBorre, but few would have predicted just how much Percat would struggle.

Qualifying has been a particular battle for Percat during his time at WAU with a number of different race engineers, and even the switch from Gen2 to Gen3, not providing a regular fix to his woes.

With his MSR deal now secured, Percat makes no secret of the fact that his WAU stint has fell short of expectations.

"There's absolutely no doubting, or nowhere to hide, on that," he told Motorsport.com. "I wouldn't say the last two years have been great.

However at the same time he is adamant that he doesn't regret having made the move when he did.

"I've been asked if I've regretted the decision to go to WAU, but there is definitely none of that. Everything kind of happens for a reason and the cards just didn't fall the right way with the timings of things at WAU.

"But I'm definitely keen to get stuck in and make this [MSR deal] work."

Percat and Matt Stone had had little to do with each other before negotiations over a seat for next year started.

However, with little in the way of other multi-year options around, Percat trekked from his Melbourne base up to the Queensland recently to check out the MSR operation first-hand.

There he was impressed with the all-in, family-style approach to motor racing, similar to the vibe that brought him so much success at BJR.

"It definitely was a factor," Percat explained. "When I got there and Matt showed me around spoke about [how] it's all hands on deck, everyone from engineering is on the ground helping build the cars, it really does have a family feel.

"That was important for me. If I'd walked in there – and I said this to Matt – if it didn't have the right feel or the right culture, I wouldn't have tried to chase it, or worked with him to make it happen.

"I was definitely relieved. It's kind of like a two-car BJR team. It felt nice.

"Even just having a good young teammate in Cameron Hill. I've watched him for years. I actually ran a Formula Ford against him back when he was battling for the championship there.

"I'm looking forward to getting hooked into it. And my family is happier because I'm back in a GM product, so Christmas will be easier. It all has the right feel about it.

"I'm keen to get back to going racing, being 'normal Nick' and back at the front. You don't just forget how to drive overnight."

