Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am Next / Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars News

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Nick Percat has now officially driven a Ford Supercar for the first time after cutting laps in the Gen3 prototype at The Bend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Percat was drafted into the testing line-up for today's critical test at The Bend to sign off on the oil systems for the Mustang and Camaro.

While he still races a Holden, Walkinshaw Andretti United's impending switch to Ford meant it was the Mustang, not the Camaro, that Percat drove.

WAU teammate Chaz Mostert did likewise at Queensland Raceway recently.

Unlike Mostert, this was Percat's first taste of Ford Supercars hardware.

The South Australian has been a career Holden driver in Supercars and hasn't raced anything Ford powered since his title-winning season in Australian Formula Ford in 2009.

It was also Percat's first taste of a Gen3 prototype.

“It was great to get behind the wheel of the Mustang GT today, we’ve obviously been watching from afar for a little while, so to have the opportunity to jump in and get familiarised is nice," he said.

“Racing here all weekend and then driving the Gen3 car today has given us almost a back-to-back opportunity which is cool.

"You have to manhandle the car a little bit more, which isn’t a bad thing, it’ll be awesome to see a full grid of them out there to start the season.

“Overall, nice to start to get my head around it. We will head back [to Melbourne] tonight and switch the focus to Sandown and see what we can do there in the Mobil 1 NTI Racing #2.”

shares
comments
Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am
Previous article

Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am
Next article

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled
Supercars

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled

S5000 to race at Adelaide 500
Other open wheel

S5000 to race at Adelaide 500

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Nick Percat More from
Nick Percat
Percat to test Gen3 Mustang The Bend
Supercars

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000 Bathurst
Supercars

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville Townsville
Supercars

Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out Darwin
Supercars

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out

WAU appeals Mostert disqualification Darwin
Supercars

WAU appeals Mostert disqualification

Latest news

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled
Supercars Supercars

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled

The return of the Adelaide 500 has been officially launched including the full undercard, ticket prices and a headline international music act.

S5000 to race at Adelaide 500
Other open wheel Other open wheel

S5000 to race at Adelaide 500

The V8-powered S5000 series has confirmed on the undercard for the reborn Adelaide 500 later this year.

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars Supercars

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Supercars driver Thomas Randle will undergo further scans on an injured ankle sustained in his nasty start line crash at The Bend yesterday.

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Nick Percat has now officially driven a Ford Supercar for the first time after cutting laps in the Gen3 prototype at The Bend.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.