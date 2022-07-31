Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash Next / The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale
Supercars / The Bend News

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

Nick Percat will sample a Gen3 Supercar for the first time tomorrow at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver will take part in the full-day test for the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro prototypes as Supercars looks to sign off on the oil system.

Despite racing a Holden in Supercars, Percat will test the Mustang prototype due to WAU's impending switch to the Blue Oval.

It will be his first ever Supercars laps in a Ford, the South Aussie having been a career Holden driver so far. 

WAU teammate Chaz Mostert tested the Mustang at Queensland Raceway recently which, like for Percat, was his first taste of Gen3 hardware.

Percat will join Blanchard Racing Team driver Tim Slade and Tickford enduro driver Zane Goddard in the Mustang at The Bend tomorrow.

The Camaro, meanwhile, will be shared by Matt Stone Racing pair Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.

shares
comments
Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash
Previous article

Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash
Next article

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Nick Percat More from
Nick Percat
Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000 Bathurst
Supercars

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics
Supercars

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville Townsville
Supercars

Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out Darwin
Supercars

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out

WAU appeals Mostert disqualification Darwin
Supercars

WAU appeals Mostert disqualification

Latest news

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars Supercars

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Supercars driver Thomas Randle will undergo further scans on an injured ankle sustained in his nasty start line crash at The Bend yesterday.

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Nick Percat has now officially driven a Ford Supercar for the first time after cutting laps in the Gen3 prototype at The Bend.

Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am

Brodie Kostecki will race the Trans Am Camaro that Shane van Gisbergen was banned from at Queensland Raceway this week.

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale

Shane van Gisbergen overcame an early challenge from Cam Waters to win a wet final heat of The Bend SuperSprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.