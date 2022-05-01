Tickets Subscribe
Perth Supercars: Davison, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars / Wanneroo Raceway Qualifying report

Perth Supercars: Davison, van Gisbergen share poles

Will Davison and Shane van Gisbergen split the poles for the two Sunday Supercars races in Perth.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Perth Supercars: Davison, van Gisbergen share poles

It was Davison who triumphed in the first session, the Dick Johnson Racing driver going quickest on his first proper run with a 53.7809s.

He then lowered that to a 53.629s to seal his fourth pole of the 2022 campaign ahead of a pair of Tickford Mustangs led by Cam Waters.

Jake Kostecki, meanwhile, was the surprise of the session as he took a career-best qualifying result of third.

His cousin Brodie Kostecki was fourth fastest for Erebus Motorsport ahead of Anton De Pasquale, Will Brown, Todd Hazelwood, David Reynolds, James Courtney and Andre Heimgartner.

Van Gisbergen will start today's first race in 11th after being baulked by Mark Winterbottom on his final run.

Winterbottom actually held up both Triple Eight cars in one go, Broc Feeney ending up 12th after stumbling over the Team 18 Holden just seconds before van Gisbergen.

The 2015 series champion was slapped with a three-spot grid penalty for his troubles which will put him at the back of the grid.

Van Gisbergen hit back in the second session by taking his second pole of the 2022 season.

That came courtesy of a 53.463s set midway through the session, although the Kiwi was worried it wouldn't be enough after running wide at Turn 6.

"It's a nice surprise," said van Gisbergen. "I went off the track at Turn 6 and thought I'd wrecked it. I was still angry at Winterbottom for stuffing me in the first one. But that's awesome, thanks to the team.

"The first race will be tough today, hopefully pass some people and put on a show. And see how we go in the last one."

Davison qualified second for the final race, the margin to van Gisbergen just 0.05s, while De Pasquale and Reynolds will share the second row.

Feeney was impressive on his way to sixth on the grid ahead of Waters, Brown and Courtney.

Jake Kostecki capped off his solid morning with ninth followed by Andre Heimgartner, who ran early in the session.

Walkinshaw Andretti United's woes continued with neither driver in the Top 20 in either of the two sessions.

In fact Nick Percat was slowest in both sessions, although his case in the first wasn't helped when he had a run-in with Bryce Fullwood on his warm-up lap that required a new steering arm.

Chaz Mostert, meanwhile, was 21st in the first session before slumping to 24th in the second as the WAU anchored the field.

Qualifying for Race 2

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 53.629
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 53.664 0.035 0.035
3 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 53.719 0.090 0.055
4 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 53.753 0.123 0.033
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 53.758 0.129 0.005
6 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 53.780 0.151 0.021
7 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 53.790 0.161 0.009
8 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 53.792 0.162 0.001
9 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 53.856 0.227 0.064
10 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 53.865 0.236 0.009
11 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 53.868 0.238 0.002
12 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 53.943 0.314 0.075
13 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 54.000 0.370 0.056
14 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 54.004 0.374 0.004
15 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 54.021 0.392 0.017
16 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 54.047 0.418 0.025
17 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 54.082 0.453 0.034
18 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 54.103 0.474 0.021
19 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 54.127 0.498 0.024
20 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 54.158 0.529 0.030
21 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 54.169 0.540 0.010
22 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 54.254 0.624 0.084
23 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 54.338 0.709 0.084
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 54.398 0.769 0.060
25 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 54.671 1.042 0.272
View full results

Qualifying for Race 3

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 53.463
2 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 53.517 0.054 0.054
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 53.568 0.105 0.051
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 53.628 0.164 0.059
5 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 53.649 0.186 0.021
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 53.657 0.194 0.007
7 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 53.672 0.208 0.014
8 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 53.684 0.220 0.012
9 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 53.746 0.283 0.062
10 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 53.751 0.288 0.005
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 53.780 0.317 0.028
12 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 53.787 0.324 0.007
13 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 53.819 0.355 0.031
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 53.826 0.363 0.007
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 53.836 0.373 0.010
16 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 53.901 0.437 0.064
17 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 53.917 0.454 0.016
18 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 53.928 0.465 0.010
19 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 53.945 0.482 0.016
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 54.001 0.538 0.056
21 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 54.033 0.570 0.032
22 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 54.039 0.576 0.005
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 54.200 0.737 0.160
24 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 54.258 0.795 0.058
25 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 54.449 0.986 0.191
View full results
