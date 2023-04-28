Perth Supercars: Reynolds fastest in marathon practice

Shane van Gisbergen made the fastest start to the sole practice session for the weekend, moving to the top with a 55.394s on his first run.

That initially left him 0.07s clear of Anton De Pasquale, before David Reynolds slotted in between the pair, 0.01s behind van Gisbergen.

Ten minutes in the red flag made its first appearance, prompted by race control wanting to reposition a data beacon.

The session went green again two minutes later, only to go red again the following minute when Macauley Jones buried his BJR Camaro at the last corner.

Once the Pizza Hut Chev was recovered the session resumed, however there were no changes at the front until it reached the 50-minute mark.

It was at that point that Andre Heimgartner vaulted to the top with a 55.068s.

Moments later the session went red again thanks to a wild spin at Turn 6 for Cameron Hill that left the rookie beached in the sand.

With the session green again the next change at the top came with just over half an hour to go when Will Davison went quickest with a 54.877s.

He was then quickly pipped by Brodie Kostecki's 54.703s, which followed a lengthy stint in the pits for the championship leader thanks to a faulty master cylinder seal that needed replacing.

The next round of changes came inside the final 10 minutes as focussed switched to qualifying simulations.

That saw De Pasquale (54.691s), Kostecki (54.678s) and Todd Hazelwood (54.563s) all enjoy brief stints on top.

However they were all beaten by Reynolds at the flag, the Grove Racing driver finally jumping clear with a 54.528s after sitting among the lead group fro most of the session.

"It was a really long session," said Reynolds. "I thought I wouldn't be able to concentrate for an hour an a half but it went alright.

"We did it methodically, slowly, and didn't try and rush any changes. We had a series of changes we wanted to get through and we had some special ones we wanted to try.

"It was really good work by the crew, we actually made the car better."

Behind Reynolds, Hazelwood, Kostecki and De Pasquale the next best was Mark Winterbottom in fifth.

He was followed by James Golding and Heimgartner who finished up ahead of Chaz Mostert, Matt Payne and James Courtney.

Neither Triple Eight car made the top 10, Broc Feeney the best of the Red Bull Camaros in 11th.

Van Gisbergen ended up just 14th, having improved from 23rd on his final run.

Even more surprising was Cam Waters, who was slowest of the four Tickford cars in 22nd.

Qualifying for the first leg of the Perth SuperSprint kicks off at 11:10am local time tomorrow.