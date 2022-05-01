Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins finale

Davison jumped van Gisbergen from the outside of the front row at the start, sweeping into the lead at the first corner.

Initially it was David Reynolds who slotted into second place having also found a way around van Gisbergen at the first corner.

Reynolds' stint in second was short-lived, though, the Grove Racing driver locking a brake into the bowl on the first lap.

That allowed van Gisbergen to get a run down the back straight and move into second place.

Further back in the field there was Lap 1 action when Mark Winterbottom spun Thomas Randle on the exit of the left-hander.

The Tickford driver did a full rotation in the middle of the road before continuing without serious damage, while Winterbottom was handed a 15-second time penalty for his efforts.

Out front it was a see-sawing battle, Davison initially holding a comfortable lead before van Gisbergen turned up the pressure around the 15-lap mark.

When the Kiwi couldn't find a way through he backed off and let the gap grow to just under a second.

On Lap 25 van Gisbergen tried to undercut Davison by taking his mandatory service. However the ploy didn't quite work, Davison pitting a lap later and retaining the lead.

He didn't have the lead for long, though, van Gisbergen lining Davison up down the back chute on the very next lap.

Davison did his best to wrangle back the lead at Turn 1, however van Gisbergen was able to quickly turn attack into defence and hold off the Shell Ford.

The next challenge was running down James Courtney, who ended up in the lead thanks to a huge undercut from a Lap 12 stop.

The Tickford veteran proved stubborn as the race leader, particularly as van Gisbergen didn't seem to realise he wasn't already leading the race.

Once told over the radio that he was racing Courtney, not lapping him, van Gisbergen quickly found a way through with six laps to go.

It was just in the nick of time, too, the safety car coming out just moments after van Gisbergen took the lead from Courtney to retrieve Garry Jacobson from the outside of the left-hander.

The race went green with two laps to go, van Gisbergen nailing the restart as he cruised to a 2s victory.

"What an awesome weekend. The car has been brilliant," said van Gisbergen.

"That race was funny, I didn't realise James was the leader. I thought it was just Will and I battling, and then I took off to get James. Sorry for stealing that one off him.

"It was awesome. Good battle with Will and then James. [DJR] got one this morning, but we got them back then. I'm stoked."

Courtney hung on for second despite having to hold off the two Dick Johnson Racing cars, on significantly better rubber, for the two-lap sprint to the flag.

His cause was helped somewhat by a yellow flag at the last corner on the final lap, prompted by Brodie Kostecki thumping into his cousin Jake Kostecki on the penultimate lap as they scrapped for a Top 10 position.

Davison finished third ahead of teammate Anton De Pasquale, while Will Brown triumphed in a race-long battle with Reynolds for fifth place.

Cam Waters finished seventh ahead of Todd Hazelwood, Andre Heimgartner and Tim Slade.

Van Gisbergen leaves Perth with a 164-point series lead over De Pasquale, with the season continuing at Winton later this month.