MotoGP Australian GP
Phillip Island to remain in use despite MotoGP and WorldSBK departures
Phillip Island to continue to host top-line motorsport as Supercars announces return for 2027
Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 9:16 AM
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Phillip Island Circuit
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Although the Phillip Island circuit will lose MotoGP and the World Superbike Championship over the next few months, it will become a major fixture on the Supercars calendar from 2027.
MotoGP is preparing to bid farewell to one of its most iconic venues, and one of the most popular among fans, next weekend when it hosts the Australian Grand Prix for the final time. The circuit has hosted the event almost continuously since 1997, as well as in 1989 and 1990.
After years of problems involving access to the circuit, accommodation on the island and weather conditions, the championship decided to move the event to a new venue for 2027.
In line with the strategy that MotoGP's new owner Liberty Media has pursued in Formula 1 for many years, the action will move closer to the city centre. From next year, the Australian GP will be held in Adelaide, with the first event slated for 12-14 November 2027. The venue, located in one of Australia's most populated cities, was previously a street circuit but will be transformed into a permanent track following redevelopment, while remaining in the heart of a major city.
MotoGP will not be the only championship to leave Phillip Island. The World Superbike Championship, which is also managed by MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna), will hold its final round at the Victorian venue in early 2027, from 19-21 February, as the season opener. From 2028, WorldSBK will move to another circuit, The Bend Motorsport Park, located around 100km from Adelaide.
With both the premier motorcycle racing class and the leading production-based motorcycle championship departing, there had been considerable concern about Phillip Island's future. Those fears intensified a few months ago when the circuit's designer, Bob Barnard, warned in an 'open letter to motorsport fans' that the venue was at risk of disappearing, revealing plans to turn it into a golf course.
However, there is good news for fans: the circuit will continue to host top-level motorsport. Beyond motorcycle racing, Phillip Island had also been a regular venue for Supercars, Australia's premier touring car championship. On Thursday, 15 October, the series confirmed it would return to the circuit from 2027.
Supercars last raced at Phillip Island in 2019. The championship has now confirmed a multi-year agreement to return to the island from 2027 to 2031, covering the next five years.
The circuit will also play a prominent role on the calendar by hosting a 'Finals' round during the decisive closing stage of the championship. The title is decided through a three-round series that brings the season to a conclusion.
“As we celebrate 30 years of Supercars in 2027, it feels incredibly fitting to return to Phillip Island, a circuit that formed part of our championship in 1997 and holds a special place in the history of our sport,” Supercars Executive Chairman Barclay Nettlefold said.
“Phillip Island is an iconic venue that has delivered some memorable moments for Supercars, and we’re incredibly excited to bring the championship back and create a new chapter in that history for our fans, teams and drivers.”
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