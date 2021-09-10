Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

The event has fallen victim to Victoria's ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the state unlikely to open for business, at least in terms of major events, by the scheduled late October date.

That means more changes to the Supercars and Australian Superbike Championship schedules, those categories having headlined the two-plus-four format.

Promoted by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the event was set to act as a replacement of sorts for the cancelled Australian MotoGP round.

“Due to ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport has been cancelled," confirmed AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.

“AGPC would like to thank the Victorian Government, Supercars, Australian Superbike Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup, the Bass Coast Shire Council and associated tourism and business groups for their support during the event creation and planning phases in recent weeks.

“Our appreciation also extends to Motorsport Australia, Motorcycling Australia and the legion of motorsport fans who provided their support for this new event concept.”

Phillip Island has been rumoured to be in the frame for a double-header on a further revised Supercars schedule, although this development suggests the series now won't return to Victoria at all as it looks to get its final five rounds done.

A New South Wales triple-header appears to be part of the plan, culminating in a six-day combined Bathurst 1000/Bathurst International.

More details on the revised Supercars schedule are expected to be made official in the coming days.